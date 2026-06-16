Parshat Korach symbolizes what has caused conflict in Jewish society during its long history, for generations on end, arguments between individuals, between tribes, and in society at large.

Who is worthy to be the leader? Who is holier to lead the nation? Which prophet is more important? Does prophecy qualify someone to be a leader? Did Hashem speak only to Moshe?

He spoke to the entire nation of Israel. If prophecy is given to all, then who should be chosen as leader? The people understand that the leadership position is conditional on the candidate’s relationship to Hashem.

Questions about leadership arise in every generation, both in civic and religious society, in yeshivot and seminaries, both secular and religious. Life is full of controversies.

We are all tired of conflicts. May the day come that we live together in peace and harmony, without conflict.