For thousands of wounded IDF soldiers, the battle does not end when they leave the battlefield. The physical injuries may begin to heal, but the road to recovery is often long, isolating, and filled with challenges that few can truly understand.

That is where Belev Echad steps in.

Belev Echad is a lifeline for wounded IDF soldiers and veterans, standing beside them from the first moments of injury through the long and often painful journey of recovery. Founded by Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, Belev Echad has grown into a powerful family of care, providing wounded soldiers with medical advocacy, rehabilitation support, emotional guidance, meals, community, mentorship, social programs, overseas delegations, and a warm home where they are embraced with dignity and love.

At the heart of Belev Echad is the belief that no soldier who sacrificed for the people of Israel should ever feel alone. Whether helping a soldier access advanced medical treatment, supporting them through physical and emotional rehabilitation, giving them a place to belong, or walking with their families through difficult moments, Belev Echad restores hope, strength, and purpose to Israel’s wounded heroes.

“When a soldier is wounded defending the people of Israel, our responsibility does not end on the battlefield - it begins there. Belev Echad was founded to ensure that every wounded IDF soldier feels embraced, supported, and loved as part of one family. These heroes gave their bodies and souls for us, and it is our sacred privilege to stand with them, help them heal, and remind them every day that they are never alone."

The need has never been greater.

Among the soldiers supported by Belev Echad are men and women carrying life-altering injuries from Israel's ongoing wars and security operations. Sagiv Sharabi was wounded in Jabalia when a mortar exploded nearby. He lost the sight in his right eye, much of the hearing in his right ear, and continues to undergo surgeries while battling PTSD.

Jonathan Matoff suffered a devastating hand injury when a machine gun accidentally discharged three rounds into his hand. "The moment I saw my hand, which was completely destroyed, I understood that I was going to lose it," he recalled.

Others survived combat wounds in Gaza, Jenin, and elsewhere. Shirel Shiri, a medical officer spent 38 hours trapped on base during the Hamas attacks of October 7 before emerging to coordinate life-saving evacuations. Tom Harari was shot in the hip during operations. Others continue to carry wounds sustained years ago during military service.

Yet while every injury is different, many share the same struggle.

"I think the most important thing to understand is that when we go through experiences like these and come to terms with having a problem, we often feel very, very alone," Shirel Shiri, a wounded veteran, explained.

Combating that loneliness is at the heart of Belev Echad's mission.

The organization's approach extends far beyond traditional rehabilitation. Staff and volunteers work personally with every wounded soldier, identifying what will help them move forward and rebuilding confidence one step at a time. Whether through therapy programs, educational opportunities, social activities, mentorship, or simply creating meaningful friendships, Belev Echad helps wounded veterans rediscover purpose.

"Through the organization, I met people who help me tremendously in my daily life-people who experienced similar injuries and truly understand me," adds Shirel. "Because of them, I no longer feel alone."

Recently, Belev Echad brought together wounded soldiers for a special rehabilitation retreat designed to provide a break from the demands of recovery. For many participants, it was the first opportunity in months to step away from hospitals, treatments, and daily struggles.

"This weekend was designed to give the soldiers a chance to pause, take a breath, and enter a space of peace and rest," explained Raz, a Belev Echad representative. "During this weekend, we learn that Belev Echad is not just an organization-it is a family."

The impact is visible in moments both large and small.

"There is the married man who says, 'What a moment of peace. It gave me a break from the intensity of family life,'" Raz added. "Then there is the soldier still undergoing rehabilitation who arrives and says, 'I finally feel like I can smile.'"

For many wounded veterans, that sense of family becomes transformative.

"I gained a family-people who see me, accept me, understand me, and walk through the entire process with me hand in hand," Roy Wildorf shared. "They accompany me throughout my rehabilitation journey."

Shirel continued to describethe power of meeting others who understand the challenges of injury and recovery.

"Realizing that I am not the only one, that I am not alone, and that there are many people facing similar challenges gives me inspiration. It gives me confidence that I can overcome this and reach a much better place."

As the number of wounded soldiers continues to grow, so does the demand for Belev Echad's services. Every rehabilitation program, support initiative, family event, mentorship opportunity, and medical advocacy effort depends on the generosity of donors who understand that recovery does not end when a soldier leaves the hospital.

These soldiers sacrificed for Israel. Belev Echad ensures they never have to face the journey home alone.

By supporting Belev Echad, donors are not simply funding programs. They are restoring hope, rebuilding lives, and giving wounded heroes the strength, community, and opportunity to move forward.

Because when a soldier is wounded defending the people of Israel, the responsibility to stand beside them belongs to all of us.