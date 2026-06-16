Once, Americans could always count on a warm welcome in Normandy. Even when the rest of France turned its back on them, at least the locals remembered who had liberated them in 1944 - and at a horrendous cost in soldiers' deaths.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaking from Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy where he attended the D-Day commemorations, said:

“On these beaches we saved the West. Today, European beaches are being stormed by various dangerous ideologies: on the beaches of Spain, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. Will the European capitals act against this invasion, or is it already too late?"

In November, the U.S. State Department had warned that “mass immigration represents an existential threat to Western civilization and undermines the stability of key American allies."

In his speech at the Munich Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio delved deeper into the issue: “We opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass immigration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture, and the future of our people."

Then Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old student from Southampton, England, was murdered by Vickrum Singh Digwa, a British Sikh, with the English police not believing him when he said he had been stabbed.

Then Belfast descended into chaos after a Sudanese refugee tried to behead an Irishman in the street.

The United States, which has its own border and identity problems, at least retains the instincts of a nation. It has understood that uncontrolled immigration erodes the social contract, shatters the sense of belonging, and sets the stage for conflicts that no “diversity is our strength" rhetoric can quell.

Europe, on the other hand, considers any border control a return to 1933. It is lethal moral blackmail.

Europe is surrendering to the intellectual stupidity of people like Annie Ernaux, the Nobel Prize-winning novelist who, wearing the inevitable Palestinian Arab keffiyeh, campaigned for Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s pro-Islamic left, saying from Saint-Denis: “The city of dead and living kings. The time of kings was one of privileges of birth. It was the time of women being absolute property of men."

Poor fool: what does she think will happen to women under sharia?

Shortly before that, there was yet another sack of Paris on the pretext of a PSG victory.

Scenes of riots, chain destructions, cars set on fire, hundreds injured - including law enforcement - and one dead. A foretaste of what cities will be like when the latent civil war we are living in moves to the hot phase.

But the cult of relativism continues to rage in institutional circles. Same ritual. Same emptiness. The leaders talk. The streets burn. These two realities will never meet. There is a word for what these European people are experiencing. That word is abandonment.

-A system in which political leaders - “leaders" here is a figure of speech - massively import a foreign population with a culture that cannot assimilate and without asking themselves whether the graft will take.

-A system that installs these populations in already fragile neighborhoods and calls it integration.

-A system that moves undesirables from country to country, from Paris to Belfast, stamping documents along the way.

And when the pressure cooker explodes, the same system brings out its “experts" and “columnists" to explain that the real violence is that of the person who snapped, not the violence that made them snap.

The Italian Foreign Ministry has explicitly issued travel warnings against going to Afghanistan and Sudan, yet it allows young, cocky men from those very nations to enter Italy.

For Europe all that remains is the choice between a dignified defense - repatriations, stopping the boats, ending migrant welfare, assimilation or return - of our own home, or being resigned to becoming a minority in lands built by our ancestors.