The Government today (Tuesday) approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal of a National Program to accelerate artificial intelligence in Israel and establish global prominence, strategic principles, and courses of action, which was spearheaded by the National AI Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office. The Program aims to establish Israel's status as one of the world's leading countries in the field of artificial intelligence, strengthen the country's technological independence and national resilience, accelerate economic growth and innovation, and embed artificial intelligence capabilities across all areas of life and the economy.

The resolution includes a series of large-scale strategic steps in the fields of infrastructure, research and development, the human capital, the labor market, the public service, and international collaborations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "Our goal is clear: to establish Israel as a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence, because artificial intelligence is not just another technology - it is a revolution. It will affect the State of Israel's economy, security, science, industry, health, education - and its international standing."

"We will leverage our greatest advantage: Israel's human capital. We will turn Israel into a global AI superpower, just as we did with cyber."

Head of the National AI Directorate, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Erez Askal, said: "The resolution ensures Israel's power and prosperity in the coming decades. We are in a historic window of opportunity. In the coming years, it will become clear which countries will succeed in establishing their place at the global forefront of the artificial intelligence era, and which will be forced to rely on technologies, infrastructure, and capabilities developed by others. The decisions we make today will determine Israel's stature for many years to come."

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the central power infrastructure of the 21st century, affecting all components of national power. I thank the Prime Minister for entrusting me with the mission of leading the National Program. The government resolution that was approved today and crafted jointly with all government branches is a decision about the future of the State of Israel," Askal said.

Key provisions of the Government resolution

1. Establishment of sovereign infrastructure in the field of artificial intelligence

The Government will act to expand national computing infrastructure and ensure the availability of advanced processing power for the Israeli economy, with the aim of ensuring technological independence, national resilience, and operational continuity. Within this framework, the establishment of sovereign capabilities in the field of infrastructure and semiconductors will be promoted, while removing barriers and expanding accessibility to computing resources for research, development, and industry. The resolution sets an ambitious national goal of 100,000 processing units for applications in the State of Israel.

2. Establishment of a national quantum computer

Israel will advance the establishment of a national quantum computer, based to the extent possible on Israeli (blue-and-white) knowledge, technologies, and development capabilities, with the aim of strengthening Israel's stature at the forefront of global technology.

3. Advancing international alliances and partnerships

The Government will act to expand international collaborations and alliances in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, with the aim of strengthening Israel's stature as a global hub for the research, development, and commercialization of solutions in the field of artificial intelligence.

4. Developing human capital and workforce training

The Program includes extensive investment in the training of personnel in the field of artificial intelligence across all segments of the population - from the education system and academia to the labor market - with the goal of ensuring Israel's competitive advantage in the coming decades.

5. National strategy for shifts in the labor market

The Government will establish a national mechanism to formulate a long-term policy for addressing the expected changes in the labor market as a result of the artificial intelligence revolution, while maintaining economic growth and social resilience.

6. Establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Institute and acceleration hubs

A National Artificial Intelligence Institute will be established to facilitate links between the government, academia, industry and investors. Alongside it, "acceleration hubs" will be established in order to identify national and global challenges and transform them into applied AI-based solutions.

7. National focus on Cyber AI and Physical AI

The Government will concentrate a national effort on developing advanced capabilities in the fields of Cyber AI, Physical AI, and countering Deep Fake threats, while strengthening Israel's comparative advantages in the fields of cyber, security, and advanced technology.

8. Improvement of citizen services through artificial intelligence

The Government will act to implement artificial intelligence tools in the public service with the aim of improving ctizen services, shortening processing and waiting times, making information accessible, and streamlining the work of government ministries.