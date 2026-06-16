Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich announced on Tuesday the completion of a process to deny the Arab Hebron Municipality all planning and construction authorities granted to it by the Hebron Protocol.

The process follows a cabinet decision initiated by Minister Smotrich and ratified several months ago. On Monday, the Central Planning Bureau passed the ruling required to complete the process.

As a result of the decision, planning and construction authority over the Jewish community in Hebron and the holy sites there, including the Cave of the Patriarchs, will no longer rest with the Hebron municipality but will instead return to the full responsibility of the State of Israel.

Smotrich said, “Yesterday, we canceled the Hebron Protocol. For many years, one of the most absurd provisions of the Oslo Accords remained in effect, under which authority over matters relating to the Jewish community in Hebron and its holy sites depended on the terrorist municipality of Hebron. Yesterday, we put an end to that. This is far more than a planning measure; it is a historic correction. We are continuing the revolution of regulating settlement, strengthening governance, and deepening Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."