Minister David (Dudi) Amsalem suffered a heart attack and was hospitalized. He was discharged this morning.

The minister's office stated on Tuesday that on Sunday, "Minister David Amsalem felt unwell and suffered a minor cardiac event."

The office added that "the minister received immediate medical treatment at Shaare Zedek Medical Center before being discharged to his home in excellent condition. He is currently resting at home, feeling well, and continues to fully manage the activities of his ministry remotely."

Amsalem serves as the Regional Cooperation Minister, a minister in the Justice Ministry, and the Government-Knesset Liaison.

Amsalem said: “I sincerely thank the medical team at Shaare Zedek for their professional care, and the thousands of citizens and friends who have been asking about my well-being and showering me with support since this morning. I feel excellent, I’ve returned to work, and I wish all of us good health and only good news."