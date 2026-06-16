In a counterterrorism operation overnight between Sunday and Monday, soldiers from the Yahalom Unit and 967th Reserve Battalion operated in Shechem (Nablus) under the Samaria Brigade.

The forces located lathes for the production of weapons, including firearms and explosives. The lathes were intentionally located in a dense residential neighborhood.

The operation focused on the Balata Camp and the Ras al-Ein neighborhood, where the special engineering forces operated to disable the production infrastructure of the terrorist organizations in the area.

During the operation, the forces located and destroyed 18 lathes. Additionally, weapons parts were located and seized.