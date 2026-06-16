US Vice President JD Vance published a video to social media in which he discussed the deal that was reached between the US and Iran.

“Number one, what this deal means is that the Straits of Hormuz are open immediately. You're already seeing oil and gas prices come down just over the past 24 hours," Vance began.

“Number two," he continued, “it ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. And we have to back up for a second and appreciate that what the President has done is completely decimated Iran's nuclear program."

The deal, said the Vice President, has two pathways, before detailing, “On the one hand, if the Iranians make the long-term commitments never to rebuild, then they're going to be welcomed into the world economy. If on the other hand, they try to rebuild that nuclear program, they're never going to have the resources in order to do so. So it's a win-win for the American people. We ensure Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon either way."

“And now it's really up to the Iranians," he continued. “Over the next few months, we're going to see if they're serious about dismantling that program for the long-term. If they do, the President has said we want their country to be successful. But what we know is that our country is successful thanks to great presidential leadership and a lot of good decisions."