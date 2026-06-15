The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) on Monday expressed concern over the emerging deal between the US and Iran.

In a statement, ZOA National President Morton A. Klein said the organization remains "extremely grateful to President Trump for all he did, far more than any other US president, to degrade Iran’s nuclear facilities and military capabilities in Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury."

However, Klein warned that the reported agreement "appears to be an 'agreement to negotiate,'" which he said would allow the Iranian regime to obtain "massive oil revenue and time to build up its military and terror arsenals," while leaving its nuclear and missile stockpiles intact.

The organization called on the administration to make the agreement public, stating, "The U.S. administration has not revealed the deal’s full terms. We call on the administration to disclose the terms as soon as possible."

Referring to President Trump's statement on Truth Social that he was "authoriz[ing] the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," Klein argued that it "makes no sense" to remove economic pressure on Iran without first securing "immediate removal of Iran’s nuclear stockpile, decommissioning of Iran’s nuclear facilities, and destruction of Iran’s deadly missile stockpile."

ZOA also expressed concern over reports that the agreement includes a lengthy ceasefire and a ceasefire in Lebanon, saying such arrangements would allow Iran and Hezbollah to regroup and rearm.

"President Trump’s demands on Israel to stand down in Lebanon and in Iran, to facilitate this troubling deal... plays right into the Iranian regime’s hands, undermines necessary deterrence and endangers Israel’s safety," Klein stated.

The statement questioned how the reported agreement would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, noting that "there appears to be no agreement at this time on how or whether to remove Iran’s nuclear stockpiles and decommission its nuclear facilities."

Klein also pointed to Iranian state media reports claiming the deal would permit continued uranium enrichment and billions of dollars in payments to Iran, while noting that Trump had rejected those reports as inaccurate and described the Iranian leakers as "Very dishonorable people to deal with."

According to the statement, ending military operations before achieving what it described as "total victory" would allow Iran to rebuild its ballistic missile arsenal, continue supporting terrorist proxies, and maintain threats against Israel, the United States, and other countries.

"The world will not be safe as long as Iran’s hateful genocidal regime exists," Klein concluded.