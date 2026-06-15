Senior figures in the Degel HaTorah party convened last night to plan an unusual and large-scale protest against enlistment in the IDF, in which tens of thousands of demonstrators from the Haredi community are expected to participate, according to a report by Kan News.

The planned outline includes organizing vehicle convoys that will travel along the country’s roads toward the military prison, equipped with loudspeaker systems and flags, with the intention of deliberately slowing traffic flow on major routes and protesting the imprisonment of Haredi draft evaders.

Leading figures from all Haredi parties and various streams are participating in the current strategic move, with Lithuanian Haredi leaders having already given their official approval for the plan. The activity is expected to take place in the coming days, with Wednesday currently emerging as the preferred date among organizers for carrying it out.

Earlier today, riots broke out at the Gilat Junction near Ofakim, where hundreds of Haredim demonstrated and blocked the main traffic route. The protest erupted following the arrest of a draft evader by Military Police forces, and clashes occurred as some of those present actively prevented vehicles from passing along the road.

In parallel with these events, signs were hung overnight at the entrances to all Haredi cities, including Ashdod and Jerusalem. The signs directly addressed Military Police personnel and called on them to refrain from entering those cities and carrying out arrests there. The sign placed at the entrance to the capital was removed during the morning hours.