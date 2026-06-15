Threat AnalystKen Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War" Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD) edited this article.



While “shooting in a more moderate manner," as President Trump described it, discussions between American and Iranian negotiators are said to have reached an agreement to be signed on Friday. The details are not fully known, except for Iran's version of the contents.

President Trump, who vowed the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) would never possess nuclear weapons, has seemingly adopted a strange, dubious, and dysfunctional strategy of tolerance towards Iran’s belligerence. But Why?

Perhaps because he does not remember that America is fighting three simultaneous wars with Iran: the most recent war, which began on February 26, 2026, includes about 40 days of fighting and 60 days of assumed negotiations. Iran has also been fighting America for the last 47-years, since 1979, when a violent coup against the Shah of the Pahlavi dynasty, led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, declared the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On November 4, 1979, the mob chanting “Death to America" seized the American Embassy in Tehran, took 66 American diplomats and civilians as hostages. Then, in 1987, Ayatollah Khomeini declared it “Death to America Day," a national holiday dedicated to nationwide celebrations.

It is important to note that Muslims have been fighting the non-Muslims (infidels) for 1,400 years, since Muhammad and his followers established an Islamic state in what is now Saudi Arabia. He then promptly declared war on all Christians, Jews, Hindus, and other “infidels". At that time, the Sunnis (90% of the Muslims) split from the Shiites (10% of the Muslims) due to a dispute as to who should succeed Muhammad.

Today, Iran has a population of about 92 million people, of whom about 50% are Persians and 50% are various minorities. Most of the people are Shiites, but the government is run by the largest Shiite sect, the “Twelvers," whose followers believe that the 12th Imam, who disappeared 1,200 years ago, is hiding but will reappear during a time of global chaos.

To help the Shiite Muslims defeat and kill all Christians, Jews, Hindus, and other infidels, the radical Shiite Iranian government has publicly called for genocide against everyone in America and everyone in Israel. The leaders of the Islamic Republic have been publicly, regularly, and constantly repeating the slogans “Death to America" and “Death to Israel."

Save The West believes it is impossible to negotiate a deal with a group of people whose relentless raison d’être, actions, and efforts are aimed at causing “Death to America." Looking at the IRI’s behavior until today, they have never kept their word and always twisted the meaning of whatever they have promised.

While President Trump does not want war and has extended the cease-fire repeatedly, giving the current Iranian leadership time to consider agreements, they have refused. They have left no non-military solution to opening the Strait of Hormuz or to ending their quest for nuclear weapons. Indeed, they believe that having nuclear weapons is necessary to fulfill their vision of world chaos, by killing all infidels in the world. That, they believe, will resurrect the 12th Imam and establish them as the rulers of the world.

However, the Trump Administration was determined to negotiate a deal, even though the terms cannot possibly be verified or enforced over time.

Here are the minimum terms that would be necessary and which must be agreed to by Iran for America to sign a deal:

1) The Strait of Hormuz must remain an open international waterway to all forever.

2) Iran must shut down its nuclear weapon program completely, destroy all enrichment capabilities, and turn over the 400 kilos of highly enriched uranium and 9,000 pounds of lower-grade enriched uranium.

3) Iran must dismantle its three global terrorist organizations - Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis - consisting of hundreds of thousands of physical terrorists, narco-terrorists, and more than a million cultural terrorists in Shi’a mosques, schools, and media throughout the world.

4) Iran must pledge not to execute any of its citizens and must provide compensation to the families of the estimated 50,000-80,000 citizens who were murdered for demonstrating several months ago.

5) Iran must agree to forgo a missile or drone program, so that it cannot use those weapons to threaten American troops and allies in the region.

6) Only after all the five points mentioned above are 100% are done and confirmed by American government observers can some of Iran’s estimated $28 billion of frozen funds be released. If the funds are released without the certification of points 1-5, the Iranian government will simply use the resources to rebuild its terrorist networks and nuclear programs, and the American government will become the largest State sponsor of terror in the world, as it was during the Obama and Biden administrations. In that case, Americans will find themselves in an endless war with Iran and its terrorist proxies.

President Trump, who claims to oppose endless wars, finds himself confronting a huge dilemma. His dysfunctional strategy of tolerance has already contributed to questioning America’s power in the Middle East and its status as the world’s superpower.

The President’s efforts to resolve international conflicts are notable, and he does not hide his desire for a Nobel Peace Prize. He should be awarded the Nobel Prize only if he uses the mighty U.S. military to win an irrefutable victory over this Iranian Islamic death cult. However, he would not deserve it if he seeks a short-term “deal" that will leave 350 million Americans and the rest of the world fighting an endless war with radical Shiite Islamists. We will soon find out!

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