Zvi Yehezkeli, a political commentator and expert on Arab affairs, issued a stark warning this morning following recent diplomatic developments between the US States and Iran, describing them as a “real warning" with far-reaching implications for Israel’s security.

According to Yehezkeli, the situation represents a significant strategic danger that he believes is even more serious than the circumstances that existed on the eve of the last war. He stressed that any agreement in the Middle East must be evaluated not only from a Western perspective, but also according to how it is perceived by the other side.

“The first agreement in Islam, the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, was a deceptive agreement," he said. According to Yehezkeli, agreements in the Middle East are also judged by the benefits, achievements, and sense of victory they provide, and in Tehran the recent developments are being presented as proof of superiority over Israel and as an achievement for the Iranian regime.

He went on to reference various reports circulated through Pakistani sources claiming that the emerging framework includes economic relief for Iran, the release of frozen assets, the removal of US sanctions, a regional ceasefire, and a demand for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, while allowing uranium and nuclear facilities to remain inside Iran.

According to Yehezkeli, the Iranian regime views such developments as the realization of its concept of “justice," under which anyone who fights Iran must pay a price and compensate it.

“You are an infidel. You came to fight me. You will pay, you will compensate, you will apologize," he said, describing what he characterized as the Iranian worldview.

Yehezkeli sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, claiming that the US administration is rushing to reach an agreement.

“Trump is racing toward a deal. He abandoned us, cast aside Israel-his partner in the war-and has caused enormous damage here," he said.

He argued that while Iran continues to advance its missile program and issue statements against Israel, Israel is being pressured to withdraw from Lebanon, a move that he believes would strengthen Tehran’s sense of victory.

Yehezkeli added that even if some of the reports do not accurately reflect the final wording of the agreement, the overall direction resembles the nuclear deal signed in 2015.

“This is exactly the same agreement the world powers made in 2015," he claimed.

He called on Israel’s leadership not to accept the emerging reality and not to agree to restrictions on its security activities.

“If Trump ties our hands, we are in trouble," he said, emphasizing that Israel must preserve its freedom of action and independent decision-making in the face of regional threats.

Concluding his remarks, Yehezkeli linked the diplomatic developments to the Hebrew calendar.

“With the beginning of the month of Tammuz and as we approach the Three Weeks, the Straits of Hormuz may be opening, but other, greater straits are closing in on us," he said.

He ended with another warning to the Israeli public: “This is a real warning."

According to Yehezkeli, Iran is emerging from the confrontation with significant diplomatic and economic gains, while the concessions it has offered in return amount to little more than “promises and words."