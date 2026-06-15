The incoming Judea Brigade commander, Col. D., completed in recent days his first brigade-level exercise since assuming the role. The exercise was designed to test and train the brigade commander’s command-and-control capabilities, alongside staff officers who assist in managing operational incidents in the sector.

As part of the exercise, a wide range of defensive scenarios were practiced across the brigade area, alongside offensive operations and efforts to engage various threats. The forces were required to deal with changing situations and respond to multiple incidents simultaneously.

Battalion commanders operating in the sector, local security coordinators (Rashatzim), and special units that the brigade may deploy in emergency situations also took part. The forces trained in cooperation between all elements, aiming to improve operational readiness and ensure a rapid and effective response to any scenario.

Officers who participated in the exercise noted that even when a wide variety of scenarios are practiced, it is necessary to constantly think about what might come next and about unforeseen events that could occur. According to them, prior preparedness and proactive engagement are key components of mission success.

During the exercise, special forces teams also operated, emphasizing the importance of coordination between different forces in the field. Participants noted that even when a battalion is operating in an area, it must know how to allow the most professional element to carry out its mission, based on mutual trust and operational cooperation.

It was further emphasized that cooperation between battalions in the sector is one of the main challenges in the brigade’s activity. Large-scale incidents may concentrate attention in a specific location, so coordination among all forces is required to ensure that no areas are left without operational coverage.

Col. D. said at the end of the exercise: “The brigade exercise is of supreme importance in my entry into the role. Practicing my command-and-control capabilities over the forces in the field must be precise in order to provide a response to residents."

He also referred to his transition from his previous role to combat in Judea and Samaria, saying: “The transition from fighting in the Gaza Strip to commanding a brigade in Judea and Samaria is noticeable. I come from a world of combat and maneuver, and here I am deepening my familiarity and learning about offensive counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, alongside understanding the importance of dialogue with the settlements."

In conclusion, the brigade commander emphasized the importance of teamwork: “In the exercise and in real time, I surround myself with people and officers who understand their profession and the mission. Our cooperation is a force multiplier."

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל