Iranian activist Dr. Laleh Tangsiri spoke at the Arutz Sheva conference at the Israeli Real Estate fair in London, focused on Israel and regional developments, where she addressed recent protests in the UK and other countries, her personal background in Iran, and her views on the Iranian government and its global influence.

She began by expressing strong agreement with the suggestion that recent protests in the UK and elsewhere are connected to Iran. She argued that there is organized funding and coordination behind such demonstrations and attributed responsibility to what she described as the Iranian regime, which she characterized as an “evil tyrannic regime" engaged in destabilizing activities beyond Iran’s borders.

The discussion then turned to her personal history. Dr. Tangsiri explained that she spent part of her early life in Iran, attending school there before leaving as a teenager during the Iran-Iraq war. She described the post-revolution period as one in which, according to her, the state created an environment of fear and ideological control. She said that since the establishment of the current system, Iranians have lived under constant intimidation and that official institutions have promoted hostility toward other nations.

She specifically pointed to schools and media, saying that children were exposed to political messaging that included slogans such as “death to America" and “death to Israel," as well as practices like stepping on flags of countries such as Israel and the United States. In her view, these practices were designed to shape attitudes from an early age and embed hatred toward other nations and religions.

Despite this, she stressed that she believes ordinary Iranians do not reflect these teachings. She described Iranians as a generally peaceful people who are misrepresented by their government. She said that, in her view, most Iranians want peaceful relations with other countries, including Israel, and would welcome mutual visits and cooperation. She added that many Iranians desire cultural exchange, economic development, and coexistence rather than conflict.

She argued that the ideological influence of the state can be resisted, but said it depends heavily on family environment and whether individuals are exposed to alternative perspectives. According to her, families that are not influenced by what she described as state indoctrination can help prevent the transmission of extremist narratives to the next generation. However, she claimed that state institutions, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), exert significant control and influence over society.

Dr. Tangsiri also stated that only a small minority inside Iran actively support opposition to the current system, while the majority, in her view, oppose the government but lack power or freedom to act. She emphasized that many Iranians share a desire for peaceful relations with the world and a future free from conflict.

The conversation then shifted to international politics and the role of global leaders in relation to Iran. She expressed gratitude toward any country or political leadership that supports efforts to challenge the Iranian government. She argued that decades of rule by the current system have led to war, regional instability, and internal repression, not only in Iran but also abroad.

She made specific reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that some Iranian opposition figures view him positively due to his stance against the Iranian government and its military and security apparatus. She went so far as to say that, within parts of the Iranian opposition community, he is seen as a symbolic figure in efforts to counter the regime. She also expressed emotional sympathy toward Israelis, saying she is saddened that Israeli civilians have to live under threat and in shelters due to actions she attributes to Iran’s leadership.

When asked about the possibility of negotiations with Iran’s leadership, she rejected the idea that meaningful dialogue is possible with what she described as IRGC-controlled figures. She argued that engaging in negotiations with such actors is ineffective and that they should be regarded as terrorists rather than legitimate political counterparts.

She further discussed the future of Iran, expressing confidence that regime change will eventually occur. However, she cautioned that, in her view, such change requires sustained international pressure, political support, and possibly military assistance. She claimed that without such backing, it would be difficult for opposition forces to succeed.

Dr. Tangsiri also made reference to alleged human rights abuses, stating that thousands of people have been killed or imprisoned in recent crackdowns and protests. She described cases in which families have reportedly struggled to recover the bodies of relatives and have been subjected to financial and administrative pressure. She portrayed the current system as one that uses fear, imprisonment, and coercion to maintain control.

She accused the government of attempting to distract the public with entertainment and sporting events, including football, while serious issues continue internally. She argued that official representations of Iranian national identity, including sports teams and flags, do not reflect the true aspirations of many Iranians, claiming instead that they represent the state rather than the people.

Toward the end of the discussion, she described ongoing international demonstrations and activism by Iranian opposition groups. She mentioned a human chain event in London stretching from the former Iranian embassy to the Israeli embassy, as well as protests in other cities including Leeds and Los Angeles. She said participants in these events were displaying pre-revolution Iranian symbols, including the “lion and sun" flag, which she referred to as the “true flag of Iran."

She concluded by stating that Iranian opposition movements are determined to continue protesting and will not accept the legitimacy of the current government. She expressed optimism that a future Iranian government, possibly associated with the return of the crown prince, would establish peaceful relations with Israel and transform Iran into a country oriented toward peace, cooperation, and regional stability rather than conflict.