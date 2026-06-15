President Isaac Herzog hosted the National Service-Civil Service Excellence Ceremony this morning (Monday) at the President’s Residence.

Among the recipients of certificates of excellence was Hallel Miriam Peretz, daughter of the late Eliraz Peretz (HYD) and granddaughter of Israel Prize laureate for lifetime achievement Miriam Peretz.

Hallel Miriam received the award for her service in a special education kindergarten and for her work accompanying bereaved families on behalf of the “New Connection" organization.

Miriam Peretz told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, with visible emotion, about the significance of the family moment: “What a privilege it is for us that Hallel Miriam, my amazing granddaughter, daughter of my son Eliraz, an outstanding national service volunteer who is receiving the President’s award today."

She added: “I have come to the President’s Residence many times for state events, but this is the first time I am coming for something personal and family-related-my granddaughter receiving an award from the President."

According to her, “Hallel Miriam was five years old when Eliraz fell. She visits bereaved families and supports them. In a way, she returns to her own story. She does not know what a shiva [week of mourning for the dead, according to Jewish Law] is, she does not know what it means to grow up without a father, and yet she chooses to be there for others."

Peretz also praised national service volunteers from across the country: “This generation is a giving generation, a volunteering generation, a generation that cares for others and places the country at the center of its priorities. Look at the diversity of their contributions-some serve in the Diaspora in Jewish schools, others work with the elderly or with children in special education."

When asked about the current complex public and political climate, she responded optimistically: “We are a nation that knows how to rise from crises and grow. Hallel Miriam went through a terrible tragedy, and today she stands here upright receiving an award. I believe we will continue to grow from our tragedies."

At the end of her remarks, she thanked her daughter-in-law Shlomit, Hallel Miriam’s mother: “The most important words of appreciation go to Shlomit, Hallel Miriam’s mother, thanks to whom Hallel Miriam has reached this moment today."