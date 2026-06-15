For months, Iran dragged out the talks, delayed responses, modified positions, and repeatedly postponed decisions. The conventional explanation was that Tehran was bargaining for a better deal. Perhaps it was. But there may be another explanation.

Iran may have been buying time to prepare a deception.

Suppose that Iran's objective was to remove enriched uranium from its known locations before any agreement was signed. Such an operation would require planning, transportation, concealment, and coordination. Time would be essential.

Viewed through that lens, the subsequent burial or inaccessibility of the original site takes on a different meaning. The visible destruction attracts attention, while the more important question remains unanswered:

Was the uranium still there when the site became inaccessible?

If the material had already been removed, the deception becomes remarkably simple.

First, move the uranium.

Second, make the original site inaccessible so inspectors cannot verify whether the uranium is still there.

Third, convince the world that the uranium remains at that location, so nobody looks for it anywhere else.

The result is predictable. Scrutiny declines. Pressure declines. The search stops.

Meanwhile, the uranium remains hidden, inspectors are looking in the wrong place-if they are looking at all-and the nuclear program can continue out of sight.

This is the magician's trick.

The objective is not to hide the uranium. The objective is to hide its absence.

But there may be a second layer to the strategy.

While negotiations were dragging on, Hezbollah continued violating the ceasefire and attacking Israel. Every such attack increased the probability of an Israeli response. Tehran understands this perfectly.

Once Israel retaliates, attention shifts. Instead of discussing Iranian conduct, the discussion becomes focused on Israeli conduct. Iran gains additional time, additional diplomatic cover, and another reason to delay.

More importantly, Israel becomes the obstacle to peace in the public narrative.

An eager American administration seeking an agreement may then find itself blaming Israel for standing between diplomacy and stability rather than blaming Iran for creating the crisis in the first place.

This raises a troubling question.

If retaliation is considered legitimate when American forces or interests are attacked, why is Israeli retaliation treated differently when Hezbollah attacks Israeli civilians and communities?

The principle should be the same.

The party that initiates the aggression should bear responsibility for the consequences.

Instead, the burden increasingly falls on the party responding to the aggression.

That dynamic benefits both Iran and Hezbollah.

Iran gains time.

Hezbollah gains freedom of action.

And Israel assumes the political cost.

If this interpretation is correct, then the negotiations were never merely negotiations. They were part of a broader strategy designed to gain time, reduce scrutiny, shift blame, and ultimately secure an agreement based more on promises than on verification.

That is why verification matters.

A promise can be broken.

A signature can be ignored.

But once the truth is discovered, it may be too late to prevent the consequences.

And if that day comes, the world may realize that it spent years staring at an empty box while the real story was happening somewhere else.

Dr. Avi Perry is a former professor at Northwestern University, a former Bell Labs researcher and manager, and later served as Vice President at NMS Communications. He represented the United States on the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Standards Committee, where he authored significant portions of the G.168 standard. He is the author of the thriller novel 72 Virgins and a Cambridge University Press book on voice quality in wireless networks, and is a regular op-ed contributor to The Jerusalem Post and Israel National News.