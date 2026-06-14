Nine Israelis were injured on Sunday in rock attacks in Judea and Samaria.

In the morning, near the community of Yeshuat Yisrael, north of Ein Yabrud in the Binyamin region, terrorists threw rocks at an Israeli, mildly injuring him. He evacuated himself to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

At noon, a shepherd from the Elhai Farm near Sebastia in Samaria was attacked using a metal bar. The shepherd was lightly injured and suffered contusions.

In the evening, Arabs threw rocks from a passing vehicle at an Israeli car traveling from Homesh to Shavei Shomron. As a result, the driver lost control, and the vehicle flipped over. Four passangers were lightly injured, to were evacuted to recieve medical treatment and the other two were treated at the scene.

Approximately an hour later, Arabs threw rocks at visitors at a spring south of Dir Abu Masha'al in western Binyamin. Three victims were evacuated in mild condition.