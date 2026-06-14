Israeli officials assess that US President Donald Trump will make additional concessions to Iran in exchange for the regime refraining from responding to the IDF retaliatory strike on a Hezbollah in Beirut's Dahieh suburb, Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

The nature of the reported concession is not known, but the report stated that this is the focus of behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts.

According to the report, US officials also made clear in their discussions with Israel that Israel should not, under any circumstances, take any action that could jeopardize the agreement. In other words, even if Iran ultimately launches an attack, Israel is expected to refrain from responding.

Iran claimed that the US President offered them money in exchange for their restraint, but they refused it, stating, "We will not betray our allies (Hezbollah). The response is close."

Trump reacted furiously to the Israeli strike, which came after several Hezbollah drones exploded in Israeli territory on a day the President planned to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Islamic regime. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran."

He added that "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process."

The President also claimed that the deal with Iran would include Lebanon, stating, "We are very close to a deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down."

"There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace - Let’s not blow it!" he urged.

President Trump told Fox News that in a call following the strike, he asked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, “What the *‎*‎*‎* are you doing?" and told Netanyahu not to conduct additional strikes.

Speaking with Axios's Barak Ravid, the President lashed out even more harshly, saying: "Why did Bibi have to do a *‎*‎*‎*ing attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no *‎*‎*‎*ing judgement. I let him know that."

One of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest associates told Channel 12 that Trump’s social media post was received with astonishment. A senior Israeli official said this evening: “Trump’s announcement is a resounding slap in the face. The restrictions have reached a new level-the expectation that we not strike inside Lebanese territory is inconsistent with the notion of a strategic ally."