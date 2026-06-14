An ongoing debate in Jerusalem over the past few weeks has focused on the scope of Israel's freedom of operation in Lebanon as the United States and Iran move closer to signing a memorandum of understanding. Defense officials have made it clear that any restriction on the IDF's maneuver space will be perceived as having significant security and political implications.

Maariv reported, citing two Israeli officials, that in US President Donald Trump brought up the issue of the Israeli presence in southern Lebanon and on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon in recent conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Among the options raised is a withdrawal from all five points that the IDF is holding in southern Lebanon and from the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

These steps are being discussed within the framework of broader understandings, which include a complete ceasefire and a cessation of offensive military activity in the region.

The Israelis are currently focusing on estimating the effect of such moves on the security threat and the political and strategic consequences, while maintaining the IDF's operational freedom across all arenas.

Israeli sources noted that the current discussions focus not only on security for northern Israel, but also on Israel's diplomatic standing in the region, and assessing the balance between maintaining security and diplomatic progress with Iran.