The President of the Republic of Somaliland, H.E. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, visited the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund's (KKL-JNF) Grove of Nations in Jerusalem today (Sunday) where he planted an olive tree as a symbol of friendship and the strengthening ties between Somaliland and Israel.

The Somaliland President is currently in Israel on his first official visit since Israel's recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign state in December 2025, when it became the first country and UN member state to extend such recognition. The President’s visit marks the next stage in the relationship as the two countries move from diplomatic recognition to practical partnership.

As part of his visit to Israel, the president is expected to participate in the inauguration of Somaliland's embassy in Jerusalem and meet with Israeli leaders.

The Grove of Nations, first established by KKL-JNF in 2005, is situated in the section of Jerusalem Forest adjacent to Yad Vashem. It is a time-honored tradition for visiting heads of state from around the world to plant a tree in the Grove as a symbol of peace and enduring bonds between peoples and nations.

The olive tree planted by the Somaliland President on the first day of his historic visit to Israel will stand as a living testament of the friendship, partnership and developing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

President Abdullahi stated: "The Grove of Nations inspires leaders and citizens alike to build a more peaceful and compassionate world."

The president also expressed interest in learning from KKL-JNF's experience in environmental conservation, saying, "We wish to share your experience and your knowledge, specializing in environment, saving the nature and planting trees. We wish for your cooperation with Somaliland."

Ilan Shohat, CEO of KKL-JNF, said at the ceremony: “We are honored to host the President of Somaliland at KKL-JNF’s Grove of Nations, where many world leaders have planted trees as symbols of peace and friendship. The planting of an olive tree in Jerusalem reflects a relationship founded on mutual respect and partnership between peoples. At KKL-JNF we view strengthening ties and promoting cooperation between nations as a central part of our mission, and we believe that this visit represents a significant step in further strengthening the relationship between Israel and Somaliland."