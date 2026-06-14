An anti-Israel demonstrator managed to sneak into the Arutz Sheva Conference being held at the IMP Real Estate Fair in London on Sunday and sat in silence among the audience for several minutes.

At a certain point, the protester suddenly stood up and began to shout that the real estate fair was illegal, claiming that it encourages the purchase of homes on "stolen Palestinian land."

Security was quickly summoned and escorted the man from the premises. As he was being removed, the protester continued to scream and even shouted in Hebrew.

Event security is working to determine how the demonstrator managed to enter the fair and under what pretext he infiltrated the venue. At the time of reporting, his identity is not yet known.