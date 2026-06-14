Many are rushing to declare that Trump has backed down to Iran. In my view, they are missing the bigger picture.

If there is one thing the world has learned about Donald Trump, it is that he does not forget and he does not forgive. That is why, instead of viewing the current agreement as the end of the story, it may be more accurate to see it for what it likely is: a tactical pause in the middle of a much larger campaign.

In the Middle East, there is a well-known concept called "Sabr" (صبر) - patience, perseverance, and self-restraint until the right moment to act. Not every battle must be fought immediately. Sometimes victory comes through waiting, building strength, and choosing the perfect moment.

It appears that Trump is embracing exactly that approach.

So what is actually in this agreement?

Based on publicly available reports, Trump has given up very little. He is not releasing Iranian funds, he is not lifting economic pressure, and he is not granting Tehran any major strategic victories.

What he is doing is reopening the Strait of Hormuz and allowing oil to flow freely once again. He is also granting a 60-day window for talks regarding Iran's nuclear program. In return, he gains something extremely valuable: time.

Time to replenish military stockpiles.

Time to position forces.

Time to coordinate with allies.

Time to prepare for the next phase.

And perhaps most importantly, time to get through two major events without a regional escalation: America's 250th Independence Day celebrations on July 4th and the FIFA World Cup (and his 80th birthday, ed).

In many ways, this resembles the hostage deal. Critics called it surrender, yet in practice Trump and Israel got what they wanted most: the hostages home immediately. The primary concession was a temporary ceasefire, made with a clear understanding of a fundamental Middle Eastern reality: among both Arabs and Persians, ceasefires are often not the end of a conflict, but merely an intermission between rounds.

But there is another dimension here: the personal dimension.

According to foreign reports, Iranian linked actors have been connected to plots targeting Trump himself. In addition, according to foreign sources and allegations detailed in the indictment filed against the individual accused of plotting the assassination of Ivanka Trump, the operation was allegedly financed and directed by Iranian elements.

Anyone who understands Trump knows that he does not simply move on from things like that.

From his perspective, this is no longer just a geopolitical dispute between nations. It is personal.

That is why I do not believe the story is over. Quite the opposite. Trump may have simply decided to postpone collection day.

It is no coincidence that the operation was named "Epic Fury."

That is not the language of reconciliation. That is not the language of forgiveness.

And it is certainly not the language of someone who believes the score has been settled.

The score remains open. The campaign is not over.

From Trump's perspective, as the casino owner he often portrays himself to be: "I have all the cards, and Iran has none."

In my view, Trump will not rest until he achieves a fundamental transformation inside Iran and secures a strategic outcome that serves long term American interests, including in the energy sector.

So, stay tuned. Don't go anywhere.

Trump hasn't ended the game. He's simply sent us to a commercial break.

Amichai Rahamim is Deputy Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, former head of policy and strategic planning at Israel's Ministry of Intelligence, and a retired Israeli Navy commander who served in the IDF for 23 years.