President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog on Sunday hosted President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi of the Republic of Somaliland and First Lady Fardowsa Mohamed Roble during the first-ever state visit by a Somaliland president to Israel.

The Somaliland delegation was welcomed at an official ceremony at the President's Residence before the two presidents held a private meeting and delivered statements to the media. Herzog and the First Lady later hosted the Somaliland delegation for an official state luncheon.

Welcoming his counterpart, Herzog described the visit as marking "the great potential of this wonderful new partnership."

"We met back in Davos earlier this year, and now I'm very happy to welcome you to our home for a visit, which symbolizes the great potential of this wonderful new partnership," he said.

Herzog noted that Israel had recognized Somaliland as an independent state and that Somaliland had opened an embassy in Jerusalem.

"The beautiful images of the people of Somaliland waving Israeli flags in celebration of this new relationship warmed all of our hearts," Herzog said. "Today, we are equally delighted to have the flags of Somaliland flying here in the President's Residence and all throughout Jerusalem."

The President said the two countries would seek to expand cooperation in multiple fields while addressing shared strategic challenges.

"We need to move from declarations to people-to-people cooperation in a range of fields," Herzog said. "We both face the threat of radical extremism. We both seek security and stability in the region and in the Horn of Africa. We both see the importance of protecting maritime freedom."

He added that the relationship with Somaliland comes amid expanding ties between Israel and African nations.

"Whilst there are those who seek to keep Israel and African nations apart, I'm certain these ties will grow and grow," Herzog stated.

President Abdillahi described the visit as "truly a historic visit" and thanked Israel for the reception accorded to his delegation.

"I wish, at the outset, to express my sincere appreciation for the exceptionally warm welcome, the dignity of the reception, and the spirit of friendship that has defined every moment of this visit," he said.

Abdillahi noted that the visit marked the first state visit by a President of Somaliland to another country.

"It is the first state visit by a President of the Republic of Somaliland to another country, and we are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such an honor on this historic occasion," he said.

He also thanked Israel's leadership for its engagement with Somaliland.

"Today, I stand here with the greetings, the thanks, the appreciation of six million Somaliland Muslims," Abdillahi said. "Today, I want to thank the government of Israel, the President, the Prime Minister, and the Foreign Minister."

Referring to Somaliland's efforts to gain international recognition, Abdillahi added, "Somaliland has been talking, has been reaching out to the world leaders for the last 35 years. They were asking only one question: to see us. Only one country desired to see us and recognize Somaliland, and that's the government of Israel and its people."