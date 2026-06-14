The Jewish community in London, England, was infuriated on Sunday due to the police's conduct during a demonstration outside an Israeli real estate fair in the city.

According to pro-Israel demonstrators, while the anti-Israel demonstration was held at a main junction on a major street near the fair, the Jewish and pro-Israel demonstrators were moved into the neighborhood and onto side streets.

Itai Galmudy, co-founder of Stop the Hate UK, who was one of the organizers of the pro-Israel demonstration, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the police's conduct is contrary to local law. "Counterprotests are supposed to be held within sight of each other."

Galmudy claimed that local leadership officials encouraged the anti-Israel protest and opposed the real estate fair. He said that the treatment of the pro-Israel protesters aroused a sense of discrimination and anger among members of the city's Jewish community.