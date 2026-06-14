Commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, approved a request allowing a 22-year-old resident of Givat Tel Talpiyot in Binyamin, who is under administrative house arrest, to leave for his engagement celebration for eight hours.

The young man, who is subject to an administrative order requiring him to remain under full house arrest for six months at his mother’s home in a village far from the hill where he previously lived, recently got engaged and planned to establish his home in one of the regional communities.

A day after the engagement, the administrative order was issued. He later submitted a request through attorney Adi Keidar of the Honenu organization, asking to be allowed to leave for a full day in order to participate in the engagement celebration with his family and fiancée.

According to the response letter from the office of the Central Command, the request was reviewed and ultimately granted only in part. Under the approval, the young man will be allowed to leave on June 17 between 16:00 and midnight, on the condition that he is accompanied by his fiancée and that both remain reachable by phone at all times.

According to the groom, due to the long distance between his mother’s residence and the event location, in practice he will only be able to participate in the celebration for about three hours.

Attorney Keidar criticized the decision, saying: “It is not enough that the general imposed a draconian order on my client preventing him from preparing for his wedding and building his home; now he seeks to dictate how he celebrates his engagement with the love of his life. The persecution of the residents of Samaria must stop."

He added: “The security establishment in all its branches must understand that these residents are not the enemy and must direct all its efforts toward fighting the Arab enemy."