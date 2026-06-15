The running team from Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya once again proved that no obstacle can stand in its way, successfully completing a half marathon in New York and demonstrating extraordinary determination, resilience, and perseverance. Eighteen teenagers from the Children’s Home crossed the finish line on Sunday, June 7, 2026, following months of dedicated training and preparation.

The annual race, which has become a tradition spanning more than a decade, faced an unprecedented challenge this year. Just four days before the team was scheduled to depart for the original marathon in Florida, and while preparations were already complete, Operation Roaring Lion began and Israeli airspace was closed. Despite the disappointment, the Children’s Home leadership refused to abandon the opportunity.

Together with longtime friend and supporter of Bet Sabah Elazraki, Kenny Greif of Boca Raton, who generously sponsors the team’s participation each year, every effort was made to ensure the race would still take place. As a result, the destination was moved from Florida to New York, and the XCelsior Half Marathon was held on June 7 at Rockland Lake State Park, New York.

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Half Marathon צילום: יהודה כהן

This year’s run was dedicated to the memory of Liran Adri z"l, an IDF soldier from Netanya who fell during Operation Protective Edge, and to all the children of Bet Sabah Elazraki who remained in Israel.

Yehuda Kohn, Director of Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home, said:

"The past year has presented our children with particularly complex challenges, yet once again they have shown that the spirit of the Bet Sabah Elazraki family is stronger than any difficulty. Completing the half marathon is far more than an outstanding athletic achievement. It symbolizes the marathon of life our children run every day. They face complicated circumstances, and just as on the racecourse, they refuse to give up. They persevere, overcome obstacles, and succeed. We are immensely proud of them for representing our home, the memory of Liran Adri z"l, and the State of Israel with such dignity and honor."

More than 200 at-risk children and teenagers live and grow at Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya. Each arrives with a unique and often challenging life story. From the moment they enter the Home, they are embraced by a comprehensive therapeutic, educational, and emotional support system provided by a dedicated multidisciplinary team. The professional model developed at Bet Sabah Elazraki has helped countless young people break the cycle of hardship, as reflected in the success of graduates who serve in elite IDF units, pursue higher education, and hold key positions throughout Israeli society.

The running tradition began more than a decade ago as an initiative by staff members who recognized the power of sport as a tool for empowerment, resilience, and personal growth. Over the years, the group has evolved into an inspiring team whose members train consistently and proudly represent the Children’s Home in races and marathons both in Israel and abroad.

Beyond the race itself, the trip gave the children the opportunity to meet many of the people who support and believe in them. Through these meaningful encounters, they experienced firsthand the warmth, encouragement, and sense of family that surrounds Bet Sabah Elazraki, reminding them that they are never alone in their journey.

The race, for which the teenagers trained over many months, marked a significant milestone in their journey. The experience strengthened their self-confidence, self-esteem, and motivation to succeed in every area of life. The team will return to Israel carrying not only medals, but also the powerful belief that no goal is beyond their reach.

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Bet Sabah Elazraki צילום: יהודה כהן