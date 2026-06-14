A 16-year-old was arrested after fleeing police during an enforcement operation by the Yoav Unit in Israel’s Southern District, losing control of his vehicle and overturning it on the side of the road.

According to police, during a targeted operation by Yoav Unit officers, a unit motorcyclist identified a vehicle that aroused suspicion. When the driver noticed the police forces, he fled in an attempt to evade inspection.

The motorcyclist initiated a pursuit. Police said that during the escape, the suspect drove at high speed in a manner that endangered other road users.

Shortly afterward, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned on the side of the road. Officers arrested him at the scene and transferred him for further processing and investigation at the Segev Shalom police station.

An investigation found that the driver is a 16-year-old minor who does not hold a driver’s license. It was also discovered that the vehicle’s registration was not valid.

Police said the arrest is part of the ongoing effort to combat serious traffic offenses, illegal driving, and disobedience to police instructions. They added that the Southern District and the Yoav Unit will continue operating against drivers who endanger road users in order to maintain public safety.