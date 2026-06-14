There was a time when Trump was just an ordinary rich guy, a guy who was celebrated for his common touch despite being so rich.

He was boastful, bur that made him even more popular because that made him the typical New Yorker.

New Yorkers have a special glow, Sinatra style, onto DiMaggio class, then featuring the lords of greatness such as Ali, Namath, Babe Ruth.

Babe Ruth, perhaps the biggest name in New York history, bold, brash, a touch of swagger so New York,

The winner and the king of it all. A tough act to follow. But he set the tone for bigness.

Only in New York, New York.

No small-town blues, so Trump fit right in with the bigness of his weekly program, The Apprentice, which made him vastly popular.

Trump could have stopped right there, but that is not good enough when you are a New Yorker who still has dreams.

So Trump decided to try his luck in politics, nothing small, like mayor or something.

It had to be something big, president or bust.

Suddenly, the world opened up, a cruel world that he did not see coming. He was not prepared for the slanders that the media heaped on him.

His boastfulness, once so charming, was now mocked for being so out of touch.

The media, which he once counted as pals, turned their backs on him, one by one.

Whatever his Party affiliation, made no difference, plainly, they were out to get him, whether he ran as a Democrat or Republican.

Trump wondered at the cause of their disdain. Trump even asked them what he should do differently, to make them like him.

Instead, once again they turned their backs on him.

Mockery was their default position.

Trump did not know that this was an entirely new generation of journalists, who had graduated from Columbia with leftist tendencies.

Trump was a figure of the right, and as he kept getting older, they kept getting younger.

They also left college with no love of America, or Israel, a one, two punch that left Trump holding the bag.

Where was Walter Lippman and men of that caliber? Gone.

Trump was left to fend for himself against a generation of spoiled brat children. From the start he has been on a mission to undo so much of the damage left behind by Joe Biden. Biden had opened the border to allow millions to get in unwashed and unvetted. Trump keeps trying to get them out state by state, one by one, but the leftists keep pushing back against him.

Then, too, Trump has a handful left behind by Obama who had made such rotten deals with Iran…all to our detriment.

So even at this moment, Trump must undo the damage, much as he can. Trump negotiates for the safety of the West, the mullahs play for Islamic intolerance.

Meanwhile the media continues to torment him. The Knicks lose a basketball game, and for that, they blame Trump.

Columbia and other such universities, had done their work to raise a generation of these ungrateful brats.

Trump would never get along with such ingrates.

He would keep trying, but this was now their New York City, their America, their world.





Trump became their punching bag from now until forever.

Trump, sent out in the wilderness as a scapegoat to atone not for our sins, but their sins.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. Contact: JackEngelhard.com