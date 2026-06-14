President Isaac Herzog wished US President Donald Trump a happy 80th birthday, a milestone which Trump will celebrate on Sunday.

“Happy 80th birthday, President Trump! Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve," wrote Herzog.

“The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership in confronting Iran’s empire of evil and for your steadfast commitment to the security of Israel. We will never forget your tireless efforts in securing the release of our beloved hostages. May you lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security and continue to strengthen the unique US-Israel partnership," he added.

“In Jewish tradition, it is stated that at the age of eighty you gain unique prowess. May you enjoy your beautiful family and many happy birthdays with blessings and joy. Mazal tov!" concluded Herzog.