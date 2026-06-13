Hoda Janat is a Muslim blogger who exposed the hypocrisy of Hamas in the Gaza Strip in a series of tweets that shocked the Arab world. The posts expose Hamas's hypocrisy regarding the supposed plight of Gaza's residents, which was said to be so catastrophiic before the war:

1. We suddenly learned that the Gaza Strip, with its 2 million inhabitants, has 36 hospitals. There are Arab countries with 30 million inhabitants that don't have that many hospitals.

2. Surprisingly, we learned that Gaza receives free water, electricity, gas, and fuel from Israel. Of course, there isn't a single Arab citizen in the world who doesn't have to pay for water, electricity, and gas.

3. We suddenly learned that Gaza receives $30 million a month from Qatar alone. And $120 million a month from UNRWA. And $50 million a month from the European Union. And $30 million a month from America. There are Arab countries drowning in debt and unable to find anyone willing to give them even a million dollars.

4. Suddenly we realized that there was no "siege" of the Gaza Strip, all goods flowed there unhindered, and the borders were open. People from Gaza went to Egypt and from there to all over the world.

5. Suddenly we realized that Arabs in the Gaza Strip are better off than in many Arab countries.

6. Suddenly we realized that our thoughts were being manipulated by the lies of the Muslim Brotherhood media.

7. Suddenly we realized that the children in the Gaza Strip were not the children we usually imagine, but child terrorists with machine guns and explosive belts, specially trained by Hamas.

8. Suddenly we discovered that schools, hospitals and mosques in the Gaza Strip were being used as terrorist headquarters and ammunition depots with underground Hamas tunnels.

9. Suddenly we discovered that the Gaza Strip has an underground Hamas “subway" network over 500 km long - something Israel can only envy.

10. Suddenly we discovered that so-called doctors and teachers in the Gaza Strip are active Hamas terrorists.

11. Suddenly we discovered that rockets and mortar shells were being stored in children's bedrooms in Gaza.

12. Suddenly we discovered that Hitler and his book “Mein Kampf" were very popular in the Gaza Strip, and almost every house in the Gaza Strip had an Arabic translation or a portrait of the author.

13. Suddenly we realized that [some of] the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip led a luxurious life, with multi-story villas with swimming pools and expensive German cars.

14. Suddenly we realized that the Gaza Strip was not subject to an Israeli blockade, as it still bordered its Muslim neighbor, Egypt.

15. Suddenly we discovered that the majority of “citizens" in the Gaza Strip supported Hamas and other terrorist groups, elected Hamas in democratic elections, and celebrated the October 7 massacre.

16. Suddenly we discovered that so-called reporters and journalists in the Gaza Strip, who worked for Western media outlets such as CNN, AP, Reuters and others, were in reality Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre.

17. Suddenly we discovered that so-called “peace activists" and “international human rights activists" of the UN, the Red Cross and the WHO were in reality Hamas terrorists and corrupt members.

18. Suddenly we discovered that every single Hamas leader is a billionaire, richer than President Trump, with a fortune of $4-5 billion each.

Sent by Dr. Elvira Groezinger, Berlin