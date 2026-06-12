A tragic shooting in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning resulted in at least one fatality and left multiple people injured.

Midland Mayor Lori Blong confirmed that authorities have identified 11 total victims from the violence, reported CBS News.

The individual suspected of carrying out the attack has died, according to municipal officials, though the specific circumstances surrounding the death have not been disclosed.

Representatives from Midland Memorial Hospital informed CBS affiliate KOSA that nine of the injured are undergoing medical care at their facility. Of those patients, four remain in operating rooms undergoing surgery, while the other five are listed in stable condition.

Mayor Blong expressed her grief and extended gratitude to first responders following the incident.

"My heart breaks for the victims and their families," Blong said. "We are praying for every person touched by today's events and for the law enforcement officers who risked [their] own safety to protect our community."

The mayor added that she had received no indications of injuries among responding law enforcement personnel.

Providing details on the initial response, Midland Police Chief Greg Snow stated via a social media communication that patrol officers initially mobilized after hearing active gunshots originating from a structure located in the city’s southwestern district.

He noted that the responding units moved rapidly to isolate and secure the immediate vicinity.

The municipality of Midland is situated in the western region of Texas, located roughly a three-hour drive south of Lubbock.

State leadership also reacted to the morning's events.

"Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott are deeply saddened by the incident in Midland," the governor's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Midland community."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)