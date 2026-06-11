Palestinian Authority Chairman and Fatah movement leader Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) chaired the opening session of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council today (Thursday) in Ramallah.

In his speech, Abbas said that Palestinians must continue focusing on steadfastness, strengthening “peaceful popular resistance," and defending the Palestinian national project.

According to him, the issue of Palestinian Arab refugees will remain at the center of the Palestinian national project. He emphasized that the Palestinian Arab eadership will continue to defend the “right of return and compensation" in accordance with UN Resolution 194.

Abbas also addressed the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), declaring that the Palestinian Arabs will continue to defend its activities and support it.

He said UNRWA would continue operating until a “just solution" is found for the issue of Palestinian Arab refugees, in accordance with what he described as legitimate international resolutions.