The orange lights of the street lamps, the wet asphalt, a black shadow savagely attacking a white body as if it were slitting a goat's throat at the Mogadishu market. A video like this cannot be invented.

Instead, one thinks of those dark centuries we thought we had relegated to the margins of history, those times when heads were cut off to be displayed on bastions and the “defeated" were mutilated so that their flesh would speak louder than their deaths.

And I wondered if our main weakness has not become the inability to recognize barbarism when it appears before us.

We are in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

On the night of Kinnaird Avenue, a full-blown attempted decapitation, a tribal ritual imported from the Horn of Africa and transplanted onto Europe’s streets. A Sudanese man, around thirty years old, straddles the body of a local white man, a father of a family aged around forty, and begins to stab and saw. Not stab. Saw. With a Stanley utility knife, the kind you use to open IKEA boxes. The blade sinking into the throat screeches against the vertebrae, while passers-by shout: “He’s trying to cut his head off!".

These are the consequences of a suicidal migration policy that has turned European cities into Third World suburbs. The migrant in question had “leave to remain." That is, permission to stay. Permission granted by bureaucrats who have never walked at night on Kinnaird Avenue, nor in Molenbeek, nor in Rinkeby, nor in Saint-Denis.

“Diversity is our strength," they keep repeating to us. Yes, the strength to turn a working-class neighborhood into a gladiatorial arena where the weakest are slaughtered in the street.

There is an anthropological abyss that the left refuses to recognize. It is not about “poor desperate migrants." It is about men who carry a culture of tribal violence, of the clan, of revenge, of the knife, of sharia. In Somalia or Sudan, scenes like this - the man on the ground, the blade sawing the neck - are ordinary administration in settling scores between militias. Here with us they become “stabbing incidents."

And language is the first battlefield: calling the aggressor “man," the attempted decapitation “stabbing," the helpless crowd watching “community."

It is Orwellian Newspeak applied to multicultural massacre. And every time we downplay it, every time we look for “context," every time we talk about “mental health" before even knowing the facts, we donate another corpse to the cult of multiculturalism. Does the mental health of the African throat-cutter count more than the life of the white father of a family? Is this the moral hierarchy of post-Christian Europe?

The philosopher Chantal Delsol, in Le Figaro, speaks of the “return of barbarism" against which “governments seem rather powerless." Powerless?

We have become accustomed to a girl coming home from school, wearing a Star of David pendant, and a man slashing her face. She will remain disfigured for life. We have become accustomed to a Jewish teacher being attacked with a machete.

Belfast, a city already martyred by decades of sectarian divisions, now adds the wound of demographic invasion to its calvary. After the attempted decapitation, Belfast is burning. In the city’s neighborhoods, signs have appeared saying: “Women and children are not safe in this area."

Schools and trains have been closed and stopped for fear of riots. Jonathan Hall, the counter-terrorism tsar, finally admitted that immigration is a “national security emergency."

War is as ancient as cities, kingdoms and empires. It is one of the permanent tragedies of human history. Yet, even in its brutality, it remains linked to a purpose external to it. War is waged to defend a border, conquer territory, impose domination, preserve independence or ensure the survival of a people.

Barbarism begins when this purpose disappears behind the sheer enjoyment of destruction itself. A soldier can kill out of duty, fear, discipline or conviction. The barbarian kills and at the same time seeks to destroy the very humanity of the one he kills.

In ISIS-controlled territories, men were beheaded in front of cameras so that their death would be seen by the whole world. In Mexico, narcos hang mutilated bodies from overpasses or abandon human remains in public squares to terrorize their opponents. In Sudan, entire villages have been handed over to murder, looting and rape. On October 7, 2023, Jewish families were massacred, civilians assassinated, and images of their suffering turned into trophies meant to circulate on social media.

Belfast belongs to the same history.

On April 20, 1968, for the first time, a European politician, the Briton Enoch Powell, gave a dramatic and prophetic speech: “I seem to see this country madly building its own funeral pyre. In such circumstances, the only adequate measure is to reduce the rate of immigration to negligible figures and promptly adopt the necessary legislative and administrative measures. I contemplate the future and I am full of fear. Like the Romans, I see ‘the Tiber foaming with blood’."

Criticism of multiculturalism earned Powell 100,000 letters of support. A Gallup poll found that 74 percent of the British population agreed with him. However, Powell was fired from his position as Defense Minister in the Conservative shadow government. The media demonized this politician, educated at Trinity College Cambridge, a Hellenist and poet.

The West opened its doors believing that progress was contagious, that the "noble savage" would learn the Magna Carta and respect for life. Instead it imported the bush, the savanna, the desert, the Koran, the madness, with its unwritten laws of blood and domination.

The Belfast victim struggles between life and death in a hospital bed. His eyes, perhaps, will no longer see the light. His children, if he has any, will forever carry the trauma of a father almost decapitated in the street. And the aggressor?He will be in a comfortable cell, assisted by state-paid lawyers, invoking childhood traumas or reverse “Islamophobia." Meanwhile, other boats will cross the Channel, other permits will be granted, other neighborhoods will be “enriched."

Until when?

Until another video shows another mutilated head in a European street?

Until the last natives, exasperated, decide that patience is over and that defending their own land and people is not a crime but a duty, before the Tiber foams with blood?