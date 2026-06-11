US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told a delegation of Christian leaders visiting Israel that their support for the Jewish state stems from biblical conviction rather than politics.

“The reason we stand with Israel is not political, but because of God’s promise to Abraham," Huckabee said during remarks to members of the International Christian Embassy who are in Israel for an emergency conference focused on combating antisemitism.

Speaking to the delegation, Huckabee pointed to Israel's resilience in the face of repeated threats.

“The amazing thing is that a tiny, tiny country of 10 million people wins over and over again when its existence is threatened by those who have 10 times the population, many times the military budget. And yet, it not only survives. It thrives," he said.

“So what’s the secret? The secret is that 3,800 years ago, God said to Abraham, I’m going to create a people. And you are him. And I’m going to put you where you belong, and I’m going to give you a purpose," Huckabee added.

Addressing reports of violence against Christians in Israel, Huckabee said his personal experience in the country has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I have been visiting this country for 53 years. I cannot think of a warmer welcome I could have received, not just from the government officials, but from the people on the streets and everywhere I go in this country," he said.

“I am amazed at the reception that people show me, knowing full well that I am an evangelical Christian who believes in the Bible. It does not offend people," Huckabee added.