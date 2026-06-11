The government of Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša on Thursday revoked a series of measures against Israel that had been adopted by the previous government led by Robert Golob.

According to statements issued following the cabinet meeting by Slovenia’s Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry, the government canceled decisions that had laid the groundwork for sanctions against Israel. It also rescinded a ban on the export and transit of military weapons and equipment from or through Slovenia to Israel, as well as imports from Israel into Slovenia.

The government further withdrew decisions declaring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an undesirable person in Slovenia. Similar designations against Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir were also revoked. In addition, the government canceled a prohibition on the import of goods from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the measures against Israel had never been implemented and said the latest decision restores the conditions for normal political dialogue between the two countries.

According to the ministry, renewed engagement will make it possible to strengthen Slovenia’s role in efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East through political dialogue and diplomacy. The ministry added that expanded bilateral ties could create opportunities for cooperation in areas including innovation, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cyber security, water management, sustainable agriculture, healthcare, science, emergency response, and economic relations.

The ministry emphasized that Slovenia remains committed to international law, the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and the protection of civilians. It added that Slovenia’s position regarding a solution that would enable peaceful and secure coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians through dialogue remains unchanged.

The ministry said the government believes Slovenia can more effectively advance its interests, values, and foreign policy objectives through dialogue, diplomatic engagement, and active cooperation than through measures that restrict direct communication.

Separately, the Defense Ministry announced that the government had also repealed the decision banning the export, transit, and import of military weapons and equipment involving Israel.

The previous government adopted the restriction in July of last year, making Slovenia the first European country to prohibit arms trade with Israel, while allowing exceptions for equipment required in the fields of security and resilience.

The Defense Ministry said the measure was unnecessary because the conditions governing permits for trade in military weapons are already regulated by existing laws and regulations. It added that activities related to arms exports to Israel continue to be carried out in accordance with applicable regulations and the criteria established by the European Union’s common position on the control of military technology and equipment exports.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the decision, writing: “I commend Slovenian PM Janez Janša for his swift and just decision to lift the distorted anti-Israeli measures taken by Slovenia’s previous government. PM Janša is a bold leader and a true friend of Israel. We will do great things together!"

Earlier in the week, Minister Sa'ar announced that Israel would open a permanent diplomatic mission in Ljubljana.

Under the previous administration, Slovenia was highly hostile to the Jewish state. Last week, just one day before Janez Janša took office as Prime Minister, an Israir flight en route to Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, was forced to land in Zagreb, Croatia, after authorities tied to the administration refused to grant the Israeli aircraft the required landing permit.