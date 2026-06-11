Mental dust. Not a great lie, not heresy, but nonsense unworthy of attention. One speck is harmless. Left alone, it accumulates, clouds vision, clogs judgment, and chokes action.

A shtut enters through a weakened barrier. A thought that should have been dismissed is entertained, takes up residence, and begins to color the mind. Unchecked, it reorients behavior and can overturn identity itself.

What begins in the individual does not stay there. It spreads outward. Since the Roman wars, the world has oscillated between pressure and force to make Jews disappear, dilute, or conform. These efforts never produced harmony. They produced spiritual vacuums, followed by violence and catastrophe.

When Israel is true to itself, the world benefits. Order sharpens, conscience awakens, and meaning has an address. When Israel is forced to rebuild, the shock radiates outward, systems unravel, and false certainties collapse. Rome, England, Spain, France, Nazi Europe, the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and now the modern West in cultural disintegration each reveal their deepest fractures first through the Jew.

People of faith endure such distortions. Jewish history teaches that the louder the denial, the closer the truth presses forward. Zion is not a slogan. It is lived memory, paid for in blood, prayer, and return. Zion lives in the heart and mind of every believing Jew.

It has been misread by many as secular, yet how can a homing device implanted in the soul of a people be anything other than a phenomenon of biblical proportions?

Every return was obstructed by the nations.

The Romans sowed the soil with salt. The Byzantines pursued an unofficial policy of destruction, pushing Jews west through Iberia. Under Ottoman neglect, malaria and disease festered. Our path was blocked by expulsions and massacres, and England locked the gates even as we were driven toward destruction and told to return to a land we were barred from entering.

Pioneers arose with all but one all-consuming commandment: to settle the land. Jews rose again in new numbers from the Czar’s killing fields. They drained the swamps, fought the contagion, and tilled the rocky soil.

And G-d was appeased. The land responded. The ultimate commandment to save life was fulfilled.

“Even the sinners of Israel are full of good deeds like a pomegranate is full of seeds"- Talmud, Berakhot 57a

Zion lies beyond the geography of Jerusalem. It is the collective destiny of a people, gathering covenant, memory, land, and purpose into a single name. That is why the reaction to it is so visceral. That is why “Zionist" is hurled as a byword for Jew.

Zion has become a byword, not an empty one, but another name for Jewish existence itself, spoken with contempt whenever Jews defend themselves, refuse vulnerability, or insist on sovereignty. It cannot be erased because it names the irreducible totality of a people.

A World Unmasked

What we are witnessing now is exposure. The world is unmasked.

In Europe, no mask is needed. The reaction to Zion carries the same reflex once attached to the word Jew. Zion is unmasked as the new Jew, spoken with derision whenever Jewish identity appears embodied, defended, and sovereign.

Those who believe they can escape by rejecting identity will discover that hatred does not honor such distinctions. In the end, the choice is made for all of us.

The Cure: Mussar

There is a cure for runaway shtut. It is mussar, ethical intellect, disciplined illumination.

It is a moment of clarity in which thought tightens instead of drifting. You see what is true, recognize your flaws, and take responsibility. It humbles, sharpens, and binds the mind to reality.

Moses experienced it when he could not remain passive in the face of injustice. Herzl experienced it at the Dreyfus Affair, when assimilation collapsed under the weight of reality. What begins as awakening in the individual becomes destiny in the collective.

IQ and Covenant

IQ without covenant becomes chaos.

Left untethered, intelligence serves impulse or grievance. Disciplined, it becomes revelation. At Sinai, action preceded understanding: “we will do and we will listen."

The Jewish anomaly is not intelligence alone, but intelligence under covenant. That is why it persists under conditions that should have extinguished it. That is why it produces law, science, and ideas that shape the world even in the face of endemic hate.

“And I will bless those who bless you… and through you all the families of the earth shall be blessed." - Genesis 12:3

What the world calls alien intelligence is, in truth, displaced revelation. Its proper home is Zion. Without that anchor, brilliance scatters. When that displacement and persecution persist, their energy does not remain contained. The karmic weight returns to those who afflict them. Their nations work themselves into a frenzy, destabilize, distort judgment, and the result is upheaval and chaos.

The world is trembling with the same force that followed the pogroms that sent us bck to our homeland. Europe now totters under a rising wave of Jew-hatred, even as it struggles to defend its own order, even as the enemy ravages its daughters and its nations, and its cognitive dissonance prevails. Europeans refuse to confront what is happening within their own societies and remain fixated on Israel.

They may again cast us into the pit, as Joseph was cast. Yet it is through that descent that redemption is set in motion. As Joseph was chosen, so are his people chosen, each one bound to G-d’s will.

“You intended to harm me, but G-d intended it for good, to bring about this present result-to preserve many lives."- Genesis 50:20

Zion is that will, the hinge between heaven and earth, the point where covenant meets history, where nations converge, and where meaning is restored.

“For out of Zion shall go forth Torah, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem."- Isaiah 2:3.

Randy Yisroel Settenbrino is a writer, artist, and public intellectual whose work bridges theology, philosophy, and psychology. He is a passionate advocate for Israel and Jewish-Christian solidarity, and the founder of the Historic Blue Moon Hotel, recognized by National Geographic as one of the 150 most unique projects in the Western Hemisphere. Founder of Ohr Chodosh L’Zion, a cultural and spiritual initiative dedicated to restoring Jewish identity, courage, and moral clarity through the fusion of art, history, and living faith. His newest release on Amazon Between the Altar and the Sanctuary: The Life, Faith, and Fire of Rabbi Meir Kahane