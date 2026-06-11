The Government, today (Thursday, 11 June 2026), in Nof Hagalil, unanimously approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for a regional development plan for the Northern District for the years 2026-2030, totaling approximately NIS 4 billion.

The decision that was approved today serves as a direct continuation and complementary step to the Government decision approved last week for front-line communities, which totaled approximately NIS 18 billion. Total government allocations for the northern region over the past week amount to approximately NIS 22 billion.

The purpose of this decision is to provide residents of Galilee cities, towns, and villages with a comprehensive framework of solutions to attract new residents. These solutions will focus on the fields of education, health, personal security and resilience centers. The goal is to strengthen these localities and transform them into influential points with a broad, positive impact on all communities in the North and the surrounding areas. The cities targeted by this decision are Safed, Acre, Nof Hagalil, Nazareth, Afula, Tiberias and Karmiel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: "Through a collaborative effort, we are delivering a huge package to our core cities: Nof Hagalil, Acre, Karmiel, Safed, Afula, Nazareth and Tiberias. We are giving them a huge boost and a powerful reinforcement that will drive momentum and development. This is our vision. Everyone understands that this is a sacred national mission of the highest order.

"I love the Galilee. It is an integral part of our homeland that we must protect and develop. What we did in the South, we will do in the North; we will restore security to the North, and it will prosper more than ever before."

Finance Minister Smotrich said: "We are not just rehabilitating the North; we are building a new and promising future for it. This massive investment of approximately NIS 21 billion that we are leading together is designed to turn the Galilee into a national growth engine, featuring high-quality employment, advanced services, and infrastructure that will attract new families to settle, grow, and flourish here.

"We are bringing real, transformative news to the residents of the North; this is not merely about repairing war damage, but a profound paradigm shift toward the Judaization of the Galilee and turning it into an attractive magnet for all citizens of the State of Israel."

The Main Components of the Decision

* Housing: Provision of financial incentives for new families relocating to the North, upgrading the urban space and accelerated construction of modern neighborhoods, promoting urban renewal and upgrading city centers to turn them into vibrant hubs of life.

* Employment: Developing attractive positions in high-tech, semiconductors, robotics, defense industries, and agro-foodtech; launching academic scholarships and professional training programs for the future generation; providing development grants, business mentorship, and programs to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to upgrade business operations.

* Tourism and Culture: Strengthening the Galilee as a leading tourism, culinary, and wine destination; revitalizing the region through festivals, cultural events, and the renovation of public buildings and institutions; hosting regional sports tournaments and establishing modern markets to sell fresh, local agricultural produce.

* Health: Attracting outstanding doctors and specialists to the region; upgrading medical responses with advanced healthcare services, accessible mental health services, specialized "Developmental Space" centers and ensuring medical resilience and early intervention.

* Education, Science, and Technology: Introducing scientific and technological education directly into schools, establishing advanced research laboratories and innovation centers, recruiting top-tier teachers and mentors from across the country, and strengthening IDF preparation programs and pre-army community service tracks.

* Transportation: Upgrading infrastructure to shorten travel times and improve the overall quality of life and accessibility throughout the region, designing and upgrading main traffic arteries into two-lane roads, developing an advanced, integrated transportation hub and implementing faster and more efficient models for regional public transit.

* Enhancing personal security and community resilience, strengthening local enforcement networks in the core cities, massively expanding technological systems on the streets, increasing municipal police patrols and subsidizing the salaries of enforcement inspectors, and establishing and reinforcing neighborhood emergency teams in cooperation with the Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs.