For much of the past two years, British Jews have found themselves on the defensive. Defending our right to feel safe, our connection to Israel, our history, defending our very right to a place within British society.

There are times when that is necessary, moments when communities have no choice but to stand their ground against those who seek to intimidate, isolate or diminish them. But no community can build its future through this approach.

Resilience may help a people survive, confidence is what allows them to thrive. Futures are built through achievement, through education, through leadership. Through the willingness to stand proudly and publicly as who we are.

That is why Shabbat Shalom is dedicated to those who are doing exactly that.

Those who remind us that Jewish pride is not something to apologise for, who understand that confidence is not arrogance, who, in very different ways, are helping our community stand taller.

So I want to say Shabbat Shalom to the following people.

Shabbat Shalom to Raz Shabtai.

A Michelin star is supposed to be about food, this week it became about something rather bigger.

Israeli-born chef Raz Shabtai made history when his restaurant became the first kosher establishment ever to receive a Michelin star. On one level, this is simply a story about culinary excellence. A talented chef producing exceptional food and receiving the recognition his work deserves. But viewed through the lens of 2026, it becomes something much more.

Across the world we have watched Jewish and Israeli-owned businesses become targets not because of what they do, but because of who they are. Kosher restaurants vandalised, Jewish businesses boycotted, demonstrations organised outside establishments whose only crime was serving Jewish customers or maintaining visible links to Israel. Whether protests against Miznon and Gails in London, the vandalising of Bagel Cafe in Miami and Goldies in Philadelphia or the destruction of King David Burger in Athens. The global attacks on Jewish owned businesses have been a clear and deliberate attempt to make Jewish visibility feel controversial.

That reality makes this achievement particularly significant, because Raz Shabtai did not win a Michelin star by hiding who he was, in fact quite the opposite.

He named the restaurant after his Jerusalem-born grandmother. The food itself is inspired by her cooking, by her recipes, by the traditions and culture that shaped his family. In other words, this is not a story about somebody quietly placing their Jewish or Israeli identity to one side in order to achieve success.

This is a man standing in front of the world and saying: this is me. This is my family, this is my heritage, this is my culture, this is where I come from and then asking to be judged by exactly the same standards as everyone else.

At a time when so many Jews are being told that visibility is dangerous, that connection to Israel is embarrassing, that public expressions of Jewish pride should be toned down or hidden away, there is something wonderfully defiant about an Israeli chef placing his heritage at the very centre of his work and being recognised as the best.

Not because of who he is, but because of how good he is.

Shabbat Shalom to Raz Shabtai and to those who understand that one of the most powerful ways to stand taller is simply to be brilliant at what you do and most importantly to never hide who you are.