The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has expressed its deep opposition to the bill to establish Torah Study as a “Basic Law," saying that “leveraging Torah values for the purposes of evading military service is a desecration of God’s name (Hillul Hashem)."

The organization noted that while it recognized that the clause equating Torah study with military service had been removed from the bill, the organization said it remained a deeply problematic law.

“The Torah doesn’t need a ‘Basic Law’ to prove its central value to our peoplehood and identity. Our sages always promoted Torah study as one of our greatest ideals but never agreed that the Torah should become some sort of bargaining chip that is used to promote a public agenda or leverage political favors. To use the Torah as a political tool certainly doesn’t strengthen the Torah but only disgraces it," the Tzohar wrote in a statement.

"Torah study is certainly a central value for our people and nation but should never be used to further an agenda of avoiding the mitzvah to defend our land through military service. This is of course all the more true in our current times of war when our soldiers and reservists are forced to bear the burden of a nation. We can never accept a situation where Torah would used to run away from this shared national responsibility," it added.

Tzohar’s Chair and Founder Rabbi David Stav added, “Torah study is at the very soul of who we are as a Jewish people, but particularly because of that it cannot be distorted to become a tool of political influence or a path to gain favor. It is worth acknowledging the fact that the clause equating Torah study with military service has been removed and is an important step, but the very fact that this bill exists is a desecration. True Torah values are predicated on humility and shared responsibilities and is certainly not a path to avoid sharing in our national needs."