Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy who fell down stairs near Barta'a and was brought to Magen David Adom teams in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police forces arrived at the scene, began collecting evidence, and launched investigative procedures to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Senior MDA medic Moshe Cohen and MDA emergency medical technician Omar Kabha, who treated the child, said: “The toddler was brought to meet us while unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. According to those present at the scene, he apparently fell down the stairs and was injured. We provided life-saving medical treatment that included chest compressions, ventilation, and administering medication, and evacuated him to the hospital with his condition defined as critical."