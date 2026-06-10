A statement by MK Amit Halevi (Likud) calling to bomb mosques that disseminate calls to destroy Israel, set off a wave of fury and protest across the Middle East.

Major media outlets and Arab countries strongly condemned the remarks, and the diplomatic system in the region is following developments with concern.

Egypt saw a public and media outcry about the statement. Media outlets in the country described the remarks as "dangerous incitement to harm sacred places," and a direct threat to Muslim freedom of worship.

At the same time, Arab media outlets in Jerusalem have covered Halevi's remarks extensively and classified them as part of the policy of "deliberate escalation" against the Muslim population and its holy places. Some of the reports expressed concern that the conflict could escalate into a widespread religious war.

The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Mayadeen network in Lebanon also paid close attention to the MK's remarks. The network claimed that Halevi's remarks reflect the atmosphere in the Israeli coalition and called for the Islamic world to wake up to what it called "plans to harm mosques."

Arab political analysts stressed that a public call by an elected official to bomb houses of prayer crosses a line. According to them, such remarks could lead to further flare-ups in various arenas.