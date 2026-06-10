Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

Dispersed throughout the world, the Jews have survived the deaths of hundreds of civilizations over the past 3,500 years, and now it appears that we are witnessing the end of Western civilization.

This is why it is critical for Israel to look elsewhere for future military alliances, since Europe and the United States are committing suicide as they reject the foundational western values that made them great.

Indeed, Israel might have no alternative in the near future but to share military technologies, along with the sales and manufacturing of arms, with India, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other Asian countries.

In truth, we might have been given a disturbing glimpse into Israel’s future with the fast-declining west when Jerusalem announced the historic purchase of 50 F-35 jet fighters from the United States, along with 25 F-15’s, on May 3.

The extremely good news was the addition of 75 fighter aircraft to the Israel Air Force.

The very bad news is that Israel’s military planners might have sought this largest-ever sale of aircraft because Israel believes that the Trump White House could be the final US administration willing to sell significant quantities of arms to Israel. Thus the necessity to act immediately.

Regrettably, there is no better evidence of the undoing of the American alliance than events that occurred this past April in the United States.

The first occurrence was on April 18 when Kamala Harris, former US Vice President and 2022 Democratic presidential candidate, announced her break with Israel and the Jews.

Speaking in front of a Democratic gathering Harris said, "Trump entered a war - and he got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu. Let's be clear about that - (a war) that the American people didn't want. Among the many consequences of it is jacking up the price of gas."

Included in her announcement was that the Democrats embrace leftist antisemitic tropes that the Jews caused the war with Iran and manipulated the Americans, and that the Jews are now bleeding all Americans with high gasoline prices.

In the recent past all of us have cringed as we watched the hopelessly brain-impaired Harris. Regarding her latest idiocy about Israel, of course she was only reading a statement written by someone else and, in truth, she did not know that what she said was antisemitic.

Be assured, Kamala Harris can neither spell or define the word “antisemitic", and no doubt had to practice over and over before she could pronounce a four syllable word such as Ne-tan-ya-hu. You know, Kamala is more of a two-syllable kind of gal.

I confess that I do not believe Kamala is an antisemite. Rather, she is just too dumb to understand the implications of what she said.

Unfortunately for Israel, the much more significant event occurred on April 15 when 40 out of 47 Democratic US Senators voted against a $295 million sale of bulldozers to Israel.

The leader of this effort was the Jewish antisemite, Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders shares with Harris a fondness for displaying stupidity. For Harris, stupidity is an intellectual striving. For Sanders, stupidity is part of his two-bit con game that has made him a millionaire socialist.

Following his resolution blocking bulldozers to Israel being voted on and not passing, Sanders said this about the Jews: “It’s clear that Democrats are beginning to listen to the average American, who is sick and tired of spending billions of dollars to support Netanyahu’s horrific wars, when people in this country can’t afford housing or health care."

Since the start of the war with Iran, we have seen the American Democrats and the Democratic media work overtime to portray Iran as winning, as is required by the religion of the left in America and Europe. For these leftists must bow to their woke deity and defame Donald Trump non-stop, 24-hours per day.

So it is with the worldwide post-Christian left that has also displayed a religious obligation to slander Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel.

And this is the world Israel and all Jews face today. Which is why it is critical for Israel to find new allies, because in January 2029 a new President of the United States will be sworn in and he will not be Donald Trump.

If the next president is a Democrat he will work very hard to quickly overturn everything Trump supported--and will happily reinstitute traditional Jew quotas in academia, business and government. Also, a Democratic president will return to Stalinist DEI regulations and again embrace leftist totalitarian lunacy, such as that men can be women.

And of course, any Democrat in the White House will end America’s support for Israel.

If there is again a Republican in the White House come January 2029, history has shown that he will be pressured by the Republican establishment to distance himself from most-things Trump, including his support of Israel.

In hitching Israel’s horse to the Trump cart, we have made it increasingly doubtful we have a future friend in the White House or even in a majority of Congress.

Of course, even if Trump had not become president in 2016 and 2024, the antisemtic left in America would have continued to seek the destruction of Israel.

For just as we Jews would not bow to the kings of medieval Europe, nor to the murderous church of Europe, and of course not to Stalin, so the Jews of the 21st century will not bow to the leftist woke religion that has filled the spiritual vacuum of the post-Christian west.

And for committing the sin of not bowing to their woke religion, the left wants the Jews dead.

So what is Israel to do as the clock is ticking down towards the next US presidential election?

Simply put, Israel must act quickly to leave the crumbling American orbit and seek new alliances.

Throughout our history, modern Israel had important allies, but always for short periods.

The butcher Joseph Stalin, of all people, provided Israel with arms and air bases in communist Czechoslovakia to ferry aircraft bound for Israel in 1948.

After Stalin, the French became Israel’s primary arms supplier, critically allowing Israel to purchase their Mirage fighter aircraft. This lasted until the Jew-hating Charles DeGaulle put an end to selling arms to Israel prior to the 1967 Six Day War. (DeGaulle: “The Jews, hitherto widely dispersed and who had remained what they had always been, in other words, an elite people, sure of itself and domineering, once they were together again in the lands of their former grandeur might transform into a burning, conquering ambition the heart-moving wishes voiced over nineteen long centuries: Next year in Jerusalem.")

Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkol first met with US President Lyndon Johnson in January 1968. Eshkol was successful in purchasing US fighter aircraft, in a bid to match those the Russians were then providing to the Arabs, as the Russians moved quickly to replenish the military stocks the Arabs lost in the 1967 war.

Comes the 1973 Yom Kippur War and US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger understood the opportunities the Yom Kippur war presented, as he maneuvered for the United States to become the main arms merchant for both the Arabs and Israel.

And in one move, Kissinger was able to have the Russians ejected from the Middle East, while gaining critical influence over every country the US supplied arms to.

Unlike Nixon-Kissinger, in recent years the White House has been staffed by what are labeled “leftist surrender monkeys". These Obama-Biden staffers, similar to European leftists, believe that war has no legitimate purpose and when it breaks out it must be immediately ended, regardless of American national interests.

After October 7, Israeli leaders watched as the Obama-Biden White House slowed the delivery of armaments to Israel, in a bid to display their leftist opposition to Israel waging any type of war, including a defensive, existential war.

And because of the wild political swings we have witnessed in recent US administrations, Jerusalem, along with many capitals throughout the world, no longer sees America as a reliable ally. We have seen how new American presidents quickly overturn commitments made by a previous White House, unbelievably disregarding what is in America’s national interest.

But to remind us of the role that heaven continues to play in the rebirth of Israel, just at the very moment that Israel has become a country “outside the pail" among the suicidal leftist western countries, especially the soon-to-be-Islamic states of Europe, along comes the rise of Asia.

Just when Israel may be cut off from American fighter jets, comes the development of the sophisticated South Korean KF-21 and Japanese fighter jet, the F-X.

Just as Israel is no longer allowed to purchase American missiles, comes the introduction of superior Indian missiles.

Just at the moment the west is disintegrating, Asia pushes its way to the front with military expertise, brains and, critically, capital.

Equally important for Israel is that today’s Asian countries share more of our Jewish values than does the disintegrating west.

Unlike the suicidal west, the Asian countries believe in themselves. They believe in their nations’ histories and, unlike the Europeans, they believe in education and hard work.

They also believe in their strong families being at the core of their societal successes.

And critically, the Asian countries believe enough in themselves to keep their borders closed to the existential dangers posed by Moslem and African migrants.

In moving away from the west, we must remember that most of the old western order has already disintegrated. Indeed, it was reported just last week that Europe stood aside in recent years as it was invaded by, perhaps, 30 to 60 million migrants, primarily from Islamic and African countries.

Also, the once great armies and navies of countries such as England and France no longer exist. And this means they have become as irrelevant to world affairs as are Zulu warriors.

In trying to understand what we are seeing as the west collapses, we must not forget that the Roman empire lasted 503 years and the British empire only 290 years, which reminds us that no empire lasts forever.

The security of Israel demands alliances with countries that are based upon steadfast shared principles, rather than the wild political swings of the horrifyingly uneducated Barack Obama or always mercurial Donald Trump.

Years ago, Benjamin Netanyahu said if Israel is financially successful, innovative and maintains a strong armed forces, then the world will come to us.

And he has been proven correct.

So let us thank the Almighty for the alliances Israel developed during our first 78 years of existence, and let us be very, very smart as the Jews once again navigate amidst a new world order, this time led by India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other up-and-coming Asian powerhouses.