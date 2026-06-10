Erfan Fard is a counterterrorism analyst and Middle East studies researcher based in Washington, with a particular focus on Iran, Islamic Terrorism, and ethnic conflicts in the region. His father, mother, and two brothers live in Iran. His latest book is The Black Shabbat , published in the US. You can follow him at erfanfard.com and on X @EQFARD or www.ErfanFard.com.

The Middle East is no longer confronting merely another security crisis with Iran. What the region is now witnessing is the gradual exhaustion of the political order that emerged after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, an order that transformed ideological confrontation into a permanent instrument of power and normalized instability as a mechanism of regional influence.

For decades, Washington approached Tehran primarily as a difficult state pursuing aggressive policies through nuclear escalation, regional intimidation, and strategic brinkmanship. Across much of the Middle East, however, a different perception steadily took hold. Iran increasingly appeared not simply as a conventional nation-state defending national interests, but as a revolutionary ideological system whose survival depended upon perpetual confrontation, crisis, transnational mobilization, and the projection of controlled instability far beyond its borders.

That distinction now lies at the center of the region’s strategic dilemma because the current negotiations between the United States and Iran are not fundamentally about centrifuges, sanctions relief, or enrichment levels alone. Beneath the diplomatic choreography lies a much deeper struggle over the future balance of power in the Middle East itself and over whether the region can ultimately move toward a stable order of sovereign states while the revolutionary model born in 1979 continues to shape the strategic landscape from its center.

Is peaceful coexistence with such a crisis-producing system - structurally non-modern, internally fragmented, hollow in meaning, and transformed from clerical rule into a militarized junta - truly possible in the future Middle East?

A century ago, modern Iran emerged under Reza Shah Pahlavi as a project of state restoration after generations of dynastic fragmentation, foreign intervention, and institutional weakness. The modern Iranian state sought to rebuild centralized authority, national continuity, and geopolitical coherence in a region increasingly shaped by collapsing empires and rising ideological movements. Under both Reza Shah Pahlavi and Mohammad Reza Shah, Iran gradually evolved into one of the principal pillars of a relatively predictable regional order alongside Saudi Arabia and other major regional actors. Religion remained deeply influential within society, but it had not yet become the organizing principle of geopolitical conflict or the primary language of regional power projection.

That equilibrium collapsed with the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which transformed not only the structure of power inside Iran, but the very philosophy upon which the Iranian state had historically operated. Political legitimacy was no longer rooted primarily in national sovereignty, historical continuity, or institutional statehood. Instead, it became tied to revolutionary doctrine and transnational ideological mobilization. Iran ceased behaving primarily as a conventional nation-state and gradually evolved into a revolutionary theocratic structure projecting influence across the region through networks operating beyond the framework of traditional state relations.

Rather than relying solely on conventional military expansion, Tehran constructed an asymmetric architecture of influence built through proxy militias, ideological movements, missile deterrence, cyber operations, drone warfare, and armed non-state actors operating across multiple theaters simultaneously. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, Shiite militias in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen became components of a broader regional strategy designed to expand Iranian influence while avoiding the vulnerabilities associated with direct conventional confrontation.

This transformation fundamentally altered the security calculations of the Gulf and the wider Arab world. The threat confronting regional states was no longer understood simply as territorial invasion or traditional military aggression, but as the gradual erosion of sovereignty through ideological penetration, paramilitary networks, political fragmentation, and strategic intimidation. Maritime security, energy infrastructure, domestic political stability, and regional trade routes became interconnected vulnerabilities inside a widening geopolitical struggle that increasingly blurred the distinction between state and non-state conflict.

At the same time, the Islamic Shiite regime evolved into a system that progressively externalized its own internal crises. Periods of domestic instability inside Iran frequently coincided with heightened regional escalation abroad, creating a political structure in which the export of confrontation became inseparable from regime preservation itself.

For years, many Western policymakers underestimated the structural nature of this transformation. Even after September 11 and the broader global war against terrorism, Washington often continued to approach Tehran primarily through the narrow framework of nuclear diplomacy while the region itself was already confronting a much wider crisis driven by militias, ideological radicalization, proxy warfare, collapsing state authority, and the normalization of asymmetric conflict as a regional reality.

The attacks of October 7 shattered whatever remained of the illusion that the Middle East could indefinitely absorb unresolved ideological confrontation without eventually facing systemic destabilization. The war that followed demonstrated how rapidly local conflicts could evolve into a multi-front regional crisis involving missile warfare, maritime disruption, attacks on shipping lanes, energy insecurity, cyber escalation, and widening instability stretching from Gaza to the Gulf of Oman.

It is within this broader geopolitical context that the current negotiations between Washington and Tehran must now be understood. The likelihood of some form of temporary understanding between the United States and Iran today appears greater than the likelihood of total diplomatic collapse. Yet what is emerging bears little resemblance to a historic peace settlement or a durable strategic resolution. What is taking shape instead is a mutual effort to contain the consequences of confrontation while postponing the risks of a far more dangerous regional escalation.

Washington no longer operates with the assumption that maximum pressure alone can produce total Iranian capitulation because the economic consequences of prolonged instability, particularly disruptions to energy markets and maritime commerce, have seemingly imposed practical limits on escalation. Tehran, meanwhile, seeks to demonstrate endurance rather than reconciliation. The regime’s leadership aims to prove that the Islamic Republic can absorb military and economic pressure without surrendering the foundations of its regional posture or appearing politically defeated.

This is why the current situation can be described as a “strategic cul-de-sac." Tehran increasingly calculates that time and endurance favor the regime’s survival, while Washington seems to be constrained by the political and economic costs of another prolonged Middle Eastern confrontation. Neither side appears willing to fully escalate, yet neither side possesses the strategic flexibility necessary to resolve the underlying conflict itself.

As a result, the core disputes remain fundamentally unchanged. Iran’s nuclear ambitions, missile and drone capabilities, proxy networks, and the future security architecture of the Gulf remain unresolved questions rather than settled realities. What is most likely to emerge is therefore not a comprehensive peace agreement, but a prolonged framework of managed confrontation designed less to end the conflict than to regulate its intensity and postpone its next phase.

For the Persian Gulf states, this reality has already triggered a profound strategic reassessment. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar understand the immediate value of de-escalation and the necessity of avoiding a wider regional war capable of threatening energy flows, shipping routes, investment markets, and critical infrastructure. Yet there is also growing recognition across the Persian Gulf that agreements which merely freeze crises without addressing their structural causes may ultimately institutionalize instability rather than eliminate it.

As a consequence, the Persian Gulf is increasingly pursuing a dual-track strategy combining military deterrence with economic diversification, technological development, and broader diplomatic flexibility designed to reduce dependence on the uncertainties of U.S.-Iran confrontation.

The deeper structural dilemma remains unresolved because a political system whose legitimacy is built upon permanent resistance and revolutionary confrontation struggles to evolve into a conventional status quo state capable of stable coexistence within a traditional regional order. Diplomatic agreements may temporarily regulate behavior, but they cannot easily transform the internal logic of a system that has long derived legitimacy from confrontation itself.

If this situation holds, the Middle East is moving toward neither comprehensive peace nor decisive war. Instead, it is entering a prolonged historical phase defined by strategic ambiguity, controlled instability, recurring confrontation, and temporary arrangements designed to manage crises rather than resolve them. The people of Iran are not part of the balance sheet

The region is no longer simply confronting the consequences of another conflict with Iran. It is confronting the exhaustion of an entire regional order born in 1979, an order that transformed revolution into foreign policy, normalized confrontation as a governing principle, and converted instability into a mechanism of survival. Whether the Middle East can move beyond that model will ultimately determine not only the future of Iran, but the future equilibrium of the entire region.