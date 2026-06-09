Footage filmed during a Royal Jordanian flight is causing a stir. In the video wgucg circulating on social media, the pilot on the flight can be heard using the airline's public address system to disseminate anti-Israel messages.

As the plane passed over Israel, the pilot addressed the passengers in Arabic and English on the PA system: "Distinguished Royal Jordanian passengers, we wish to notify you that we are flying over Palestinian lands. Anyone who misses Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Palestine, can see it at this moment from the left window. You can see al-Aqsa Mosque, the Dome of the Rock, in gold, and the Haram al-Sharif. The plane will pass over the city of Bethlehem."

Noam Party Chairman MK Avi Maoz sent an urgent letter to the head of the Civil Aviation Authority, Shmuel Zakai. Maoz described the incident as severe, unacceptable, and cynical exploitation of a civilian flight. He demanded that action be taken against the Jordanian carrier to receive an official explanation and apology.

Additionally, the MK demanded that the authority consider closing Israel's airspace to the company as well as administrative and regulatory measures against it. "The use of Israel's airspace to spread messages that deny the state's sovereignty and identity can not go ignored," the MK emphasized in his letter.

While Royal Jordanian completely stopped its Tel Aviv-Amman route after the war in Gaza began, its planes continue to regularly use Israel's airspace to reach destinations in Europe and the United States.