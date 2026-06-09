A preliminary investigation into the terrorist infiltration on the Ramim Ridge on Tuesday afternoon found that the terrorist managed to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon and reach approximately one kilometer from Moshav Margaliot.

According to the inquiry findings, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a logistic transport soldier arrived in the area due to reports of a fire. He identified a suspicious figure dressed in uniform and decided to mobilize combat forces to the scene.

Within minutes, forces arrived at the scene and encountered gunfire. They returned fire in the direction of the source of the shooting and eliminated the terrorist.

Immediately thereafter, additional forces arrived to search on foot, while drones conducted aerial searches together with reinforcements from the Air Force. During the search, the terrorist was found in Israeli territory near the fence dressed in a uniform and armed with a long knife and a handgun. The terrorist's organizational affiliation, if he had one, has not yet been established.

At the same time, the “Night Knight B" procedure, a protocol for preparing for a terrorist infiltration in the area, was activated, and residents were ordered to stay in their homes to allow the security forces to conduct extensive searches to rule out additional threats.

A military official stressed that throughout the incident, the IDF was in direct contact with the local authorities and updated them on the guidelines.