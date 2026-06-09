Tanya/ Iggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, Epistle 22, Class 2

Thus, they are not able to bear [it] at all to the point that it drives them out of their mind, causing them to tramp about from city to city to seek advice from afar.

וְאֵין יְכוֹלִין לְקַבֵּל כְּלָל, עַד שֶׁמַּעֲבִירָם עַל דַּעְתָּם, לְכַתֵּת רַגְלֵיהֶם מֵעִיר לְעִיר, לִשְׁאוֹל עֵצוֹת מֵרָחוֹק,

But why indeed does G‑d cause suffering? Moreover, how are we to respond to life’s difficulties if it is not proper to seek advice on them from Torah sages and tzaddikim? The Alter Rebbe goes on to explain:

Those who seek merely to be rid of their physical afflictions are not following the proper path of the Torah, for in doing so, they do not turn to G‑d by [penitently] returning to Him with humble spirit and submission of the body

וְלֹא שָׁעוּ אֶל ה' לָשׁוּב אֵלָיו בְּרוּחַ נְמוּכָה וְהַכְנָעַת הַגּוּף,

to accept His chastisement with love, “for it is him whom G‑d loves [that He chastises]."19

לְקַבֵּל תּוֹכַחְתּוֹ בְּאַהֲבָה, "כִּי אֶת אֲשֶׁר יֶאֱהַב ה' וְכוּ'":

Misfortunes are in fact a call from G‑d that one should repent. Indeed, they should be a source of satisfaction: out of G‑d’s particular love for him, he has been chosen to be roused to repentance.

This is analogous to a compassionate, wise, and righteous father who hits his son. Surely, a wise son should not turn his back to escape, nor find himself help, nor even an intercessor to his father who is compassionate, righteous, and kind (chasid).

וּכְמוֹ אָב רַחֲמָן חָכָם וְצַדִּיק הַמַּכֶּה בְּנוֹ, שֶׁאֵין לְבֵן חָכָם לַהֲפוֹךְ עוֹרֶף לָנוּס, לִמְצוֹא לוֹ עֶזְרָה, אוֹ אֲפִילוּ מֵלִיץ יוֹשֶׁר, לִפְנֵי אָבִיו הָרַחֲמָן וְהַצַּדִּיק וְחָסִיד,

Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, once remarked20 that when the Alter Rebbe first speaks of the father who punishes, he does not use the term “Chasid." (He uses it only later, in the context of the intercessor.) The reason, says the Rebbe, is that a father who smites his child may indeed be compassionate, righteous, and wise-but he is not a Chasid, for a Chasid does not hit!

In any event, we see that if the child is truly wise, he will not flee from punishment.

Rather, he will look straight at his father, face to face, bearing his smacks lovingly for his lifelong benefit.

רַק לִהְיוֹת "יָשָׁר יֶחֱזוּ פָנֵימוֹ" עִם אָבִיו פָּנִים בְּפָנִים, לִסְבּוֹל הַכָּאוֹתָיו בְּאַהֲבָה, לְטוֹב לוֹ כָּל הַיָּמִים.

To transpose this to the analogue: Every Jew ought to look straight at his Father, “face to Face."

Now, in the Divine realm, the concept of “Face"

וְהִנֵּה, לְמַעְלָה, בְּחִינַת "פָּנִים"

is the willingness and desire with which our Father in heaven bestows upon His children all the good of the worlds-the physical and the spiritual worlds-as well as life for the soul and body;

הוּא הָרָצוֹן וְהַחֵשֶׁק, אֲשֶׁר אָבִינוּ שֶׁבַּשָּׁמַיִם מַשְׁפִּיעַ לְבָנָיו כָּל טוּב עוֹלָמִים וְחַיֵּי נֶפֶשׁ וְגוּף,

[all of this He bestows] out of love and willingness, out of inner desire and delight, through the Torah of Life, which is His blessed Will, that He gave unto us.

בְּאַהֲבָה וְרָצוֹן, חֲשִׁיקָה וַחֲפִיצָה, עַל־יְדֵי תּוֹרַת חַיִּים שֶׁהִיא רְצוֹנוֹ יִתְבָּרֵךְ אֲשֶׁר נָתַן לָנוּ,

The present passage is based on the body language that typically accompanies a gift.

As explained earlier in the Tanya (ch. 22), one gives a gift to a good friend face to face: the giver’s eyes rest on the face of the recipient. Through his very stance, the giver thus expresses the fact that his gift stems from his “face" (panim) and innermost core (pnimiyut). When, however, one gives something to an enemy, he averts his face. This simply gives outward expression to his real aversion: the gift is not prompted by any inner desire but by some external factor.

In our context, then, G‑d’s loving willingness in showering us with His gifts is described by the metaphor of “Face."

As we recite in the Amidah, “For in the light of Your Face, You have given us…the Torah of Life…,"21

כְּמוֹ שֶׁאוֹמְרִים: "כִּי בְאוֹר פָּנֶיךָ נָתַתָּ לָּנוּ תּוֹרַת חַיִּים כוּ'"

with which (and through which) to carry out His will.

לַעֲשׂוֹת בָּהּ רְצוֹנוֹ,

And of this, it is written, “For in the light of the King’s Face there is life, and His will…."22וְעַל זֶה נֶאֱמַר: "בְּאוֹר פְּנֵי מֶלֶךְ חַיִּים, וּרְצוֹנוֹ כוּ'".

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FOOTNOTES

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19. Proverbs 3:12. As in many other instances, the Alter Rebbe ended his quotation with “etc.," choosing not to spell out the painful final words of the verse.

20. Sefer Hasichot 5704, p. 15.

21. Liturgy, Amidah (Siddur Tehillat Hashem, p. 60; Annotated Edition, p. 53).

22. Proverbs 16:15.