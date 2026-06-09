Apparently. the Democrat partly has had enough of men who do not know the language of men, such as Sports.

Football, baseball, basketball, boxing, yes, that is how we converse, and pal around, and make friends.

The Democrats need friends desperately. For too long the leadership has attracted men soft on crime, soft on borders, soft on Israel, soft on pretzels, and just plain Soft,

So the call has gone out to bring on men who know how to jive locker-room. Indeed, no more types who can’t define what a woman is.

Too much of that has infested the Party, when in fact the Average Joe is the Average American, guys who keep it simple.

For instance, Mantle and DiMaggio, or Ted Williams, and now go ahead and discuss calmly, before it gets heated. Does Aaron Judge figure when he is healthy?

In any case, that’s how men talk.

Rarely, say on a train, plane, or bus, will you find us discussing the merits of John Locke, or Descartes, or Nietzsche, or even Wittgenstein.

Can any of them hit a homerun, or throw a touchdown? Then we’d be talking.

First, the Democrats need to deplete those softies who are always on the road, blocking traffic, carrying signs that read, Free Palestine.

Real men talk Tom Brady. Never heard, or cared, about Palestine.

Palestine is for losers.

Americans admire tough guys. Guys who get flattened but still get up. I knew Joe Frazier, a fighter who always gave his best down to his last breath.

We became friends after he knew I was Jewish and had joined the IDF. He was losing his voice at the time I was getting to know him.

His left hook did the talking.

We could go on forever on who was the greatest. Ali?

Real men admire Israel, the tiny nation that could, maybe 9 million Jews surrounded by 22 Muslim countries.

The Democrats keep picking the wrong side, and then they wonder why so many of their men turn soft and feminine.

That trait is so European.

Look what is happening to France, and in the UK white girls keep getting raped by so-called immigrants.

The cops have all been sissified. As has Starmer, the prime minister who has been cloned by Neville Chamberlain.

Back to Sports, Max Schmeling beat Joe Louis June, 19, 1936 in a 12th round knockout stunner at Yankee Stadium.

THE REMATCH.

Two years later, June 22, 1938, Louis scored a knockout in the first round at Yankee Stadium against Schmeling, who was never a Nazi. But was forced to represent Hitler.

The two fighters became lifelong friends.

Was Joe Louis our greatest boxer?

My kind of talk.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns.