The Police Internal Investigations Department announced on Tuesday that a joint investigation team from the department's southern district and the Rotem Police Central Unit arrested three suspects as part of an investigation into an attempted murder last month.

Among those arrested were a police officer and two relatives from the Negev Bedouin encampments. The officer and his relatives allegedly planned the murder in advance as an ambush.

The main suspect is a Border Police officer in his 20s, serving as a career officer, who deserted his service approximately a year ago. Together with him, the police arrested an IDF career soldier in his 20s, and another relative in his 40s, who serves as a colonel in the reserves.

The three were brought to the Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for a hearing that was held behind closed doors.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the court extended the detention of the Border Police officer by nine days. The custody of the other two suspects was extended by three days.

The Police Internal Investigations Department noted that at the moment, the suspects' names are under a gag order.