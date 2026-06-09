Joseph Frager, Chairman of the Israel Justice Organization, and leading activist and analyst Harley Lippman met with IDF veterans who were wounded in battle.

The meeting took place at the Manhattan home of Bruce Galloway, who hosted the Israeli wounded soldiers.

Dr. Frager told Arutz Sheva: "It was an honor, privilege and inspiration to be standing with Harley Lippman and these incredible Heroes of the Israeli Defense Forces who were wounded in trying to save the State of Israel and the People of Israel."

The veterans came to the United States as part of the activities of Brothers for Life, a non-profit organization created and run by injured Israeli veterans that provides critical and immediate assistance to wounded Israeli combat veterans.

Bruce Galloway and Dr. Joe Frager Courtesy

Brothers for Life (Achim L'Chaim) was officially registered as a non-profit organization in June 2008. What began as a model of veterans helping wounded soldiers has expanded into all of the organization's programs, with recovered soldiers supporting one another throughout the rehabilitation process.

Its members come from Eilat to the Golan Heights and represent a wide range of backgrounds and levels of observance. They are united by their shared injuries, their desire to heal, and their commitment to helping other injured soldiers. Through their work, members strive to transform trauma and restore life.