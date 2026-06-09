During the past week, soldiers participating in the officers' course and commanders' course of the Hasmonean Brigade operated in the Jenin area.

During the operational activity, the forces detained wanted suspects for questioning and located weapons and incitement materials in the field. The IDF released photographs documenting the soldiers' work during the operation.

These days, the brigade's first dedicated officers' course is being held at the brigade's training base, alongside the third cycle of the squad commanders' course.

These courses are specifically designed for haredi soldiers. The unique training program at the base is conducted while maintaining an especially high operational standard, tailored to the IDF's combat requirements.

Alongside the operational demands, the training is carried out with full adherence to the haredi way of life of the soldiers and commanders.

לוחמי החשמונאים בפעילות צילום: דובר צה"ל

לוחמי החשמונאים בפעילות צילום: דובר צה"ל